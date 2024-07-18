RESOLUTION NO. 10 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HINC OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Tomasz Hinc of liability for his activities as President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 31 December 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. -------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 12 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MARIUSZ GRAB OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Mariusz Grab of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 31 December 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.--------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 14 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE FILIP GRZEGORCZYK OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Filip Grzegorczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 31 December 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.-----------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 16 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HRYNIEWICZ OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−16 JANUARY 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Tomasz Hryniewicz of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 16 January 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. -------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 17 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO NOT DISCHARGE TOMASZ HRYNIEWICZ OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−16 JANUARY 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hryniewicz of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-16 January 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. -------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 18 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE GRZEGORZ KĄDZIELAWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Grzegorz Kądzielawski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. -------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 20 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MAREK WADOWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Marek Wadowski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 31 December 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. -------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 22 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MARCIN KOWALCZYK OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 10 FEBRUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Marcin Kowalczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 10 February- 31 December 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.--------------------------------------------------------

RESOLUTION NO. 24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE ZBIGNIEW PAPROCKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 December 2023 Pursuant to (i) Art. 395.2.3 in conjunction with Art. 393.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and (ii) Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company -------------------------------------------------------------- resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby resolves to discharge Zbigniew Paprocki of liability for his activities as Member of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January- 31 December 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.--------------------------------------------------------