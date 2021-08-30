Grupa Azoty S A : The assembly of 60 storage silos has been completed

Assembly of 60 storage silos- one of the most demanding logistics operations at the Polimery Police complex has been completed. The operation lasted 3 weeks - daily, 6 silos were installed.

The storage silos were prefabricated at the construction site of the 'Polimery Police' complex. It took place in two stages - prefabrication of the first 30 storage silos - from October to November 2021, another 30 were prefabricated from May to the end of June 2021.

- I am very pleased that such a complicated logistic operation was successful. This is an important milestone in our investment- says Andrzej Niewiński, PhD, President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty Polyolefins. - Polypropylene from the PP installation will be transported by pneumatic transport to the storage silos - after prior granulation and blending. Each storage silo has a capacity of 1000 m3, which makes it possible to store about 450 tons of finished PP granules. The total capacity of the silo park within the logistics infrastructure is about 27,000 tons.

Storage silos have the following dimensions: total silo height - 29.7 m, silo diameter - 7.25 m, weight of empty silo: 14.6 t. The building of Storage Silos with installed tanks is 42m high.

For the operation were used two cranes: the main crane - a mobile crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 500 tons and an auxiliary crane - standing upright.

The 'Polimery Police' complex progress has reached 71.55%.