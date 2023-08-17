Grupa Azoty S.A. extends cooperation with COMPO EXPERT GmbH

On August 17th 2023, Grupa Azoty S.A. entered into a new distribution agreement with COMPO EXPERT GmbH. Under the agreement, the offer of Grupa Azoty fertilizers which will be distributed by COMPO EXPERT on foreign markets will be significantly expanded, and the product portfolio will include all nitrogen and compound fertilizers. The contract is open-ended, with the distribution schedule set from October 1st 2023 to December 31st 2024.

As part of the extended agreement, COMPO EXPERT will market Grupa Azoty's products internationally, ultimately via its extensive sales network, comprising offices in 22 countries and operations spanning over 100 countries, primarily in Europe, but also in South and North America, Africa, and Asia.

"The strong international position of COMPO EXPERT makes us decide to increase the scale of our cooperation on foreign markets. I am convinced that the extensive COMPO EXPERT distribution network will allow Grupa Azoty to effectively expand into new markets"says Tomasz Hinc, President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.

"Expanding the offer of Grupa Azoty's fertilizers, which will be distributed by COMPO EXPERT is an important step towards the development of our existing cooperation. I have no doubt that the experience and extensive sales network of COMPO EXPERT will be helpful in the context of the development of Grupa Azoty's Agro business on foreign markets,says Ingo Müller, CEO COMPO EXPERT GmbH.

"The previous experience of COMPO EXPERT makes the company a natural partner for Grupa Azoty in development of our business on foreign markets. Our portfolio includes the highest quality products that meet the demanding regulations of the European climate policy. Hence we have solid grounds to strengthen the position of Grupa Azoty's Agro segment on the international market"says Tomasz Cekała, Director of the Corporate Agro Segment Trade Department.

The agreement also outlines joint marketing efforts for fertilizer sales and the promotion of the Grupa Azoty brand.