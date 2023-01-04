Advanced search
    ATT   PLZATRM00012

GRUPA AZOTY S.A.

(ATT)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:58 2023-01-04 am EST
42.94 PLN   -0.32%
2022Grupa Azoty S A : Kędzierzyn-based subsidiary officially opens new Research and Development Centre
PU
2022Grupa Azoty S A : Group's third-quarter 2022 financial results driven by unprecedented rise in commodity prices
PU
2022Transcript : Grupa Azoty S.A., Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Grupa Azoty S A : new investment in Tarnów

01/04/2023 | 05:48am EST
03.01.2023
Grupa Azoty's new investment in Tarnów

Grupa Azoty has opened a new fertilizer storage facility in Tarnów. The new complex has a total storage capacity of about 6,650 tonnes of fertilizer. The project is a response to growing customer expectations regarding fertilizer availability. It also marks a step towards increasing the number and efficiency of loading operations. The project cost more than PLN 14.5m.

The new complex creates opportunities to extend production and increase the availability of niche products, or small-batch fertilizers made in selected months of the year. These include Saletromag and calcium ammonium nitrate with boron, which are increasingly in demand and account for a growing share of the product portfolio of Grupa Azoty S.A.

'The new fertilizer storage facility in Tarnów is our response to growing customer expectations regarding fertilizer availability. The company constantly analyses customer expectations to optimise its operations, one example of these efforts being the new warehouse launched to meet customer needs. The complex will serve as a fertilizer storage depot, much needed particularly at times when orders build up and shipping constraints occur. The project will enhance the efficiency of the handling process for our trading partners' drivers by reducing vehicle waiting times,' said Tomasz Hinc, President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.

The project comprises a warehouse unit and amenities for drivers picking up fertilizer from the warehouse. Tent halls were also built, along with relevant utilities and landscaping of the loading and maneuvering areas. A total of seven new loading areas were built at the facilities to reduce vehicle waiting times for drivers and to increase the volumes of products that can be loaded simultaneously.

Construction of the warehouse commenced in February 2022 and was completed last December.

Zobacz więcej w kategorii:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Azoty SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 10:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
