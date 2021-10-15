Grupa Azoty S A : signs sectoral agreement to build hydrogen economy

Grupa Azoty is among the signatories of an agreement whose objectives include creating conditions and commencing cooperation for the development of hydrogen technologies in Poland. The document, developed by the Ministry of Climate and Environment in partnership with representatives of the public and private sectors, presents a number of solutions to drive the transformation of Poland's energy sector.

On behalf of Grupa Azoty, the agreement was signed by Tomasz Hinc, President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A., and Grzegorz Kądzielawski, Vice President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.

The document defines measures to be undertaken to develop a full value chain of hydrogen economy based on Poland's contribution, including solutions developed by Polish science and R&D industry as well as Polish implementations and patents. Under the agreement, the implementation and development of the hydrogen economy in Poland will be accompanied by several dozen measures included in four strategic objectives to be achieved by 2030.

Michał Kurtyka, the Minister of Climate and Environment, who attended the event , pointed out that Poland was the first EU member to sign a sectoral agreement on the development of hydrogen economy, following the announcement of the "Hydrogen strategy for a climate-neutral Europe" by the European Commission in July 2020.

"Today's event is a source of personal satisfaction for me, because the Ministry I am in charge of is in the centre of initiatives that bring together many institutions and businesses uniting around a common goal, which is Poland's economic growth driven by modern technologies. This is also another proof that Poland is at the forefront of Europe's energy transition," said Michał Kurtyka, Minister of Climate and Environment.

For Grupa Azoty, hydrogen technologies are among the key solutions facilitating the transition towards low- and zero-emission economy.

"We were very pleased to learn that the work on the sectoral agreement had been completed. Grupa Azoty is Poland's largest hydrogen producer, which is why we perfectly understand the importance of initiatives designed to strengthen the role of hydrogen in the national economy. We perceive hydrogen technologies as a crucial step towards achieving climate neutrality, especially with regard to the projects we are currently implementing, including fuel cell development and the setting up of a laboratory for accreditation of hydrogen for fuel cell applications in transport," said Tomasz Hinc, President of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.

Grupa Azoty is a member of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECHA), a project launched by the European Commission in July 2020, which aims to deploy hydrogen as a competitive energy carrier in Europe. Grupa Azoty is also among signatories of a letter of intent to build the Lower Silesian Hydrogen Valley.