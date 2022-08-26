Log in
    ATT   PLZATRM00012

GRUPA AZOTY S.A.

(ATT)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:34 2022-08-26 am EDT
33.76 PLN   -2.14%
Poland's Grupa Azoty says unit producing CO2 at 30% of capacity
RE
08/25Carlsberg's Poland unit could stop production; lack of CO2 threatens food industry
RE
08/25Carlsberg Halts Beer Production in Poland Over Liquid Carbon Dioxide Shortage
MT
Poland's Grupa Azoty says unit producing CO2 at 30% of capacity

08/26/2022 | 06:24am EDT
GDANSK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Polish chemical firm Grupa Azoty's Pulawy unit is producing carbon dioxide at less than a third of nominal capacity as high natural gas prices hit profitability, a group spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a byproduct of ammonia output, and soaring gas prices are making profitable production of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers impossible, she said.

The company said on Tuesday that due to higher gas prices Pulawy was cutting ammonia production to about 10% of capacity, and temporarily halting output of nitrogen fertilisers and some other products.

"At Grupa Azoty Pulawy 30% of nominal CO2 production volume is being maintained," the spokesperson added in an e-mail on Friday.

A CO2 shortage is already putting pressure on some European countries' food sectors. The food industry uses carbon dioxide for, among other things, cooling products during transportation, stunning poultry and pigs before slaughter, and putting fizz in drinks.

On Thursday Danish brewery Carlsberg's Polish unit said it might have to stop production due to a shortage of CO2 supplies, which could also hit the wider food industry in Poland.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLSBERG A/S -0.52% 964.4 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
GRUPA AZOTY S.A. -2.14% 33.76 Delayed Quote.2.07%
ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S.A. -3.20% 66.6 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
