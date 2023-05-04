Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities

04.05.2023 Grupa Azoty Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities

April 28th saw the first delivery of 1,002 tonnes of propylene contracted for the purposes of the Polimery Police project. The raw material was delivered by Grupa Azoty ZAK in railway tanks adapted to carry such cargo. The propylene delivered to Police is necessary for testing the polypropylene production plant. In addition, on April 27th Grupa Azoty Polyolefins signed a contract to purchase propane from TOTSA Total Energies Trading SA. The events marked successive stages in the company's continued efforts to secure essential feedstocks needed to launch production from Polimery Police.