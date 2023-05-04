Advanced search
    PCE   PLZCPLC00036

GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE S.A.

(PCE)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03:50:47 2023-05-04 am EDT
11.75 PLN   +1.73%
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities
PU
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities
PU
03/31Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : Group's 2022 earnings driven by conditions in European commodity markets
PU
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities

05/04/2023 | 03:33am EDT
04.05.2023
Grupa Azoty Polyolefins contracts deliveries of key feedstocks for Polimery Police and tests main project facilities
April 28th saw the first delivery of 1,002 tonnes of propylene contracted for the purposes of the Polimery Police project. The raw material was delivered by Grupa Azoty ZAK in railway tanks adapted to carry such cargo. The propylene delivered to Police is necessary for testing the polypropylene production plant. In addition, on April 27th Grupa Azoty Polyolefins signed a contract to purchase propane from TOTSA Total Energies Trading SA. The events marked successive stages in the company's continued efforts to secure essential feedstocks needed to launch production from Polimery Police.

For more information:

Monika Darnobyt
Press Officer of the Grupa Azoty Group
##gotrocxz#at#vgjeppodin.rdb##
Phone: +48 785 780 005

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 348 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net income 2022 -135 M -32,6 M -32,6 M
Net Debt 2022 894 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 434 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 341
Free-Float 29,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mariusz Grab Chairman-Management Board
Ewa Sewerska Director-Finance Department
Krzysztof Kozlowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Agnieszka Ewa Dabrowska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bozena Licht Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE S.A.2.67%346
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.22%16 480
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-10.00%16 052
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-13.32%14 395
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-2.28%14 237
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.28%10 207
