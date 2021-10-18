Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCE   PLZCPLC00036

GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE S.A.

(PCE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : September at the "Polimery Police" construction site

10/18/2021 | 03:32am EDT
76% of material progress was achieved by the "Polimery Police" project. Works on all sub-projects are underway.

September at the construction site is primarily the assembly of subsequent devices and their components. On the subproject, the Handling- Storage Terminal (HST) works related to the assembly of sheets for internal tanks of both propane tanks have started. In addition, welding of the bottom plates in the ethylene tank was continued. On the roof of the first propane tank, fully roofed in July this year, the assembly of the working platform and supporting structures began. In addition, the assembly of a pipe rack leading to the unloading platform on the wharf has also started. At the same time, hydrotechnical works are carried out in the offshore part of the HST area.

The CCR module was installed at the PDH Installation. The main structure of this node consists of six modules. For their foundation was used a crane with a lifting capacity of 1,350 tons. The heaviest module weighs 300 tons.

In addition, at the beginning of September a post-reaction gas compressor was installed on the foundation. It is one of the largest flow compressors in the world - the power required to drive it is 31 MW, and the weight of the entire unit is nearly 320 tons.

On the PP sub-project, on the foundations was instaled an extruder package, which includes the extruder engine, extruder engine gear, drive unit, emptying unit with the engine, cylinders, pump gear. On the other hand, on the PPL installation, the floor in the packing hall is ready.

More photos can be found HERE.

Disclaimer

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 426 M 615 M 615 M
Net income 2020 116 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2020 657 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 390 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 372
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wojciech Piotr Wardacki Chairman-Management Board
Ewa Sewerska Director-Finance Department
Krzysztof Kozlowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Blew Director-Technical Department
Agnieszka Ewa Dabrowska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE POLICE S.A.1.23%390
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD250.00%26 123
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY114.64%22 184
THE MOSAIC COMPANY80.23%15 754
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA19.86%12 919
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.42%12 691