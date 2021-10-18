Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S A : September at the "Polimery Police" construction site

76% of material progress was achieved by the "Polimery Police" project. Works on all sub-projects are underway.

September at the construction site is primarily the assembly of subsequent devices and their components. On the subproject, the Handling- Storage Terminal (HST) works related to the assembly of sheets for internal tanks of both propane tanks have started. In addition, welding of the bottom plates in the ethylene tank was continued. On the roof of the first propane tank, fully roofed in July this year, the assembly of the working platform and supporting structures began. In addition, the assembly of a pipe rack leading to the unloading platform on the wharf has also started. At the same time, hydrotechnical works are carried out in the offshore part of the HST area.

The CCR module was installed at the PDH Installation. The main structure of this node consists of six modules. For their foundation was used a crane with a lifting capacity of 1,350 tons. The heaviest module weighs 300 tons.

In addition, at the beginning of September a post-reaction gas compressor was installed on the foundation. It is one of the largest flow compressors in the world - the power required to drive it is 31 MW, and the weight of the entire unit is nearly 320 tons.

On the PP sub-project, on the foundations was instaled an extruder package, which includes the extruder engine, extruder engine gear, drive unit, emptying unit with the engine, cylinders, pump gear. On the other hand, on the PPL installation, the floor in the packing hall is ready.

