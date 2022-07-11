Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Kety S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:52 2022-07-11 am EDT
554.00 PLN   +2.78%
Grupa Kety S A : CSR Leaves – POLITYKA weekly

07/11/2022 | 04:34am EDT
The POLITYKA weekly, Deloitte consulting company, and Responsible Business Forum have honoured the Polish leaders of sustainable development and ESG for the 11th time within the CSR Leaves initiative of the POLITYKA weekly. The companies participating in the ranking are now best prepared and adjusted to the regulatory requirements related to the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) area management. POLITYKA

We are glad that Grupa Kęty has found its place among the honoured companies in the White CSR Leaf category. We treat it as a challenge for further actions in the social, environmental and corporate governance areas, said Monika Sobczak, CSR Director.

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 201 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2022 599 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 1 114 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 5 201 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 196
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 539,00 PLN
Average target price 710,46 PLN
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dariusz Manko Member-Management Board
Rafal Warpechowski Financial Director
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Leszek Kaczmarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.-11.64%1 110
NORSK HYDRO ASA-20.86%11 205
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-30.63%10 706
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-24.82%10 038
ALCOA CORPORATION-24.76%8 269
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672