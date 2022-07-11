Grupa Kety S A : CSR Leaves – POLITYKA weekly

The POLITYKA weekly, Deloitte consulting company, and Responsible Business Forum have honoured the Polish leaders of sustainable development and ESG for the 11th time within the CSR Leaves initiative of the POLITYKA weekly. The companies participating in the ranking are now best prepared and adjusted to the regulatory requirements related to the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) area management. POLITYKA

We are glad that Grupa Kęty has found its place among the honoured companies in the White CSR Leaf category. We treat it as a challenge for further actions in the social, environmental and corporate governance areas, said Monika Sobczak, CSR Director.