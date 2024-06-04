RESOLUTION No. 1/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 Acting pursuant to § 9.3 of the By-law of the General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A., the General Meeting appoints Mr Mirosław Hejosz Chairman of the Meeting. ----------- The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7,108,249 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 0 RESOLUTION No. 2/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. The General Meeting adopts the following agenda: ------------------------------------------- Opening of the General Meeting. -------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of the Chairman of the General Meeting. ------------------------------------ Determination of the correct holding of the General Meeting and its capacity to pass resolutions. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adoption of the agenda. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Presentation of the Report of the Supervisory Board for the year 2023. ----------------- Examination and approval of the financial statements of the Company for the reporting year 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Examination and approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group for the reporting year 2023.------------------------------------------------------------- Examination and approval of the Management Board Report on the Operations of the Company and the Capital Group in the reporting year 2023.-------------------------- Distribution of 2023 profit and determination of the amount allocated to dividend payment to the shareholders. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Granting of the vote of approval to the Members of the Management Board. ---------- Granting of the vote of approval to the Members of the Supervisory Board. -----------

Opinion on the Report on Remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members for the year 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------ Issue of E and F series registered subscription warrants entitling to the take-up of L series ordinary bearer shares of the Company and conditional increase of the Company share capital by way of issue of L series ordinary bearer shares and exclusion of the rights issue for the existing shareholders in reference to both the shares and the warrants, in order to enable L series shares take-up by the Management Options Plan participants, as well as amendment to the Company Articles of Association by way of inclusion in the text of the Articles of the conditional share capital increase through the issue of L series shares. ------------------ Other amendments to the Company Articles of Association. ----------------------------- Determination of the number of Members of the Supervisory Board of the 12th term. Appointment of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the 12th term. -------------- Miscellaneous. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closure of the General Meeting. --------------------------------------------------------------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7,108,249 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 0 RESOLUTION No. 3/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting, and § 19.1.1 of the Company Articles of Association, after examination, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. approves the financial statements for 2023, consisting of: ----------------------------------- the balance sheet of the Company as at 31 December 2023, reflecting the total of assets and the total of equity/liabilities, respectively, of PLN 1,640,797,000; -------

the statement of profit or loss for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting the net profit of PLN 583,533,000; -------------------------------------------- − the statement of comprehensive income for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting the comprehensive income of PLN 588,662,000; --- the statement of changes in equity for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021, reflecting an increase in equity by PLN 2.903,000; -------------------------------

------------------------------- the cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting an increase in net cash by PLN 4,569,000; ------------------------------------

------------------------------------ additional information and explanatory notes to the financial statements. ----------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7,105,911 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 4/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.5 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting, and § 19.1.1 of the Company Articles of Association, after examination, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. approves the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group for 2023, consisting of: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- the consolidated balance sheet of as at 31 December 2023, reflecting the balance- sheet total of assets and equity/liabilities of PLN 3,655,321,000 ;---------------------- − the consolidated profit and loss account for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting net profit attributable to owners of the parent of PLN 539,077,000; -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021, reflecting the comprehensive income of PLN 535,561,000 ;

; the statement of changes in consolidated equity for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting an decrease in equity by PLN 51,199,000 ; -----------

; ----------- the cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, reflecting a decrease in net cash by PLN 50,062,000 . ----------------------------------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7.105.911 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 5/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting, and § 19.1.1 of the Company Articles of Association, after examination, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. approves the Report of the Management Board on the Operations of the Company and the Capital Group in the year 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7,105,911 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338

RESOLUTION No. 6/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 Acting pursuant to Articles 348 and 395.2.2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and § 19.1.2 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. decides to: --------------------------------------------------------------------- allocate of the net profit generated by the Company in 2023, amounting to PLN 583,532,610.48 (say: five hundred and eighty three million five hundred and thirty two thousand six hundred and ten zlotys 48/100) in the following manner: - the amount of PLN 439,793.00 (say: four hundred and thirty nine thousand seven hundred and ninety three zlotys 00/100) to be allocated to covering the actuarial loss in relation to remeasurement of post-employment employee benefits; ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(say: four hundred and thirty nine thousand seven hundred and ninety three zlotys 00/100) to be allocated to covering the actuarial loss in relation to remeasurement of post-employment employee benefits; ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- the amount of PLN 539,302,773.20 (say: five hundred and thirty nine million three hundred and two thousand seven hundred and seventy three zlotys 20/100) to be allocated to paying dividend to shareholders; -------------

(say: five hundred and thirty nine million three hundred and two thousand seven hundred and seventy three zlotys 20/100) to be allocated to paying dividend to shareholders; ------------- the amount of PLN 43,790,044.28 (say: forty three million seven hundred and ninety thousand forty four zlotys 28/100) to be allocated to increasing the reserve capital; --------------------------------------------------------------------- The dividend record day is set for 21 August 2024, whereas the dividend payment date is set for: --------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2024 - the amount of PLN 183,963,244.00 (say: one hundred and eighty three million nine hundred and sixty three thousand two hundred and forty four zlotys 00/100); --------------------------------------------------------

(say: one hundred and eighty three million nine hundred and sixty three thousand two hundred and forty four zlotys 00/100); -------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2024 - the amount of PLN 355,339,529.20 (say: three hundred and fifty five million three hundred and thirty nine thousand five hundred and twenty nine zlotys 20/100). ------------------------------------------------------ The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. --------------------------------- - Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 7,108,249

Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 0 RESOLUTION No. 7/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Dariusz Mańko, President of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. ------ 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 6,870,424 (70.96%). Total number of valid votes: 6,870,424 Votes 'for': 6,868,086 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 8/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Rafał Warpechowski, Member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. ------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 6,870,424 (70.96%). Total number of valid votes: 6,870,424 Votes 'for': 6.868.086 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338

RESOLUTION No. 9/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Piotr Wysocki, Member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. ------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 6,870,424 (70.96%). Total number of valid votes: 6,870,424 Votes 'for': 6,868,086 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 10/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Tomasz Grela, Member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. ------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 6,870,424 (70.96%). Total number of valid votes: 6,870,424 Votes 'for': 6,868,086 Votes 'against': 0 Votes 'abstained': 2,338

RESOLUTION No. 11/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Piotr Stępniak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. -------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 6,880,846 Votes 'against': 225,065 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 12/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Piotr Kaczmarek, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023.- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ---------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 6,880,846 Votes 'against': 225,065 Votes 'abstained': 2,338

RESOLUTION No. 13/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Paweł Niedziółka, Member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. -------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 6,880,846 Votes 'against': 225,065 Votes 'abstained': 2,338 RESOLUTION No. 14/24 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA KĘTY S.A. of 29 May 2024 1. Acting pursuant to Article 395.2.3 of the Code of Commercial Companies, and 19.1.3 of the Company Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. grants the vote of approval to Wojciech Golak, Member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties in the reporting year 2023. -------- 2. The resolution comes into force on the date of its passing. ----------------------------------- Number of shares on which valid votes were cast (percentage of the Company share capital as at the date of registration for the AGM): 7,108,249 (73.42%). Total number of valid votes: 7,108,249 Votes 'for': 6,880,846 Votes 'against': 225,065 Votes 'abstained': 2,338