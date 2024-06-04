Contents of resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of Grupa Kęty S.A. as well as contents of resolutions which were voted on but have not been passed

The Management Board of Grupa Kęty S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) submits enclosed the contents of the resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29 May 2024, as well as the contents of a resolution No. 18/24 which was voted on but has not been passed.

At the same time, the Company informs that the Annual General Meeting did not withdraw from the consideration of any of the planned agenda items and no objections were reported to any of the resolutions.