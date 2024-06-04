There are issued not more than 180,000 (one hundred and eighty thousand) registered subscription warrants entitling to the

By Resolution No. 4/23 of 13 December 2023, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company resolved to issue D series warrants and K series shares in order to enable the offering by the Company of the first tranche of the financial instruments under the Plan.

In order to appreciate the management staff and the key employees of the Company, who in accordance with the principles of the 2020 Plan are eligible to acquire N, O, and P series bonds entitling them to take up the Company shares, and considering the essential need to ensure the performance of the goals of the 2020 Plan adopted by the Company, the Extraordinary General Meeting consented to carrying out by the Company of the Management Options Plan in the years 2020- 2028 based on subscription warrants, entitling to the take up of

By Resolution No. 3/23 of 13 December 2023 ('Resolution on the Management Options Plan'), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa KĘTY S.A. ('Company') amended Resolution No. 27/20 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company of 20 August 2020 adopting at the Company an incentive plan based on bonds ('2020 Plan'), owing to legal inability to carry out the plan in the initial form.

Due to the fact that the Warrants will be offered to not more than 149 persons, their issue does not require the publication of a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive

The right to acquire the Warrants will be vested in 80 people, including the Company Management Board members and key managerial staff of the Company as well as its subsidiaries and associates, identified by the Company Management Board at the date and on the terms and conditions specified in Resolution No. 3/23 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company of 13 December 2023 and the Plan Rules.

The Warrants are issued in dematerialised form to be registered in the Securities Depository kept by the Central Securities Depository of Poland (KDPW S.A.).

L series shares will entitle to participation in dividend beginning from the reporting year starting 1 January 2023, subject that participation in the dividend for the said reporting year and the following years applies only to

L series shares may be taken up by way of submitting a statement on taking up the shares in accordance with Article 451 of the Code of Commercial Companies, at the dates specified in Section 10 of this Resolution.

L series shares will be taken up at the issue price determined in accordance with Section 7 of this Resolution.

L series shares will be taken up by not more than 149 eligible persons, which means that their issue does not require the publication of a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

The Company Management Board is authorised to conclude any agreements and undertake any actual or legal steps related to the issue and dematerialisation of the Warrants, including specifically to the conclusion of an agreement with the Central Securities Depository of Poland on the Warrants registration in the Securities Depository.

The rights to the Warrants which will not have been exercised by the aforesaid dates expire, and the Warrants are subject to redemption. --------------------------------

10. The right to take up L series shares underlying the Warrants may be exercised on or before: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharing the stand of the Management Board regarding this Resolution, the Company General Meeting decided to adopt the text of the presented written opinion of the Management Board as the resolution justification required under Article 433 paragraphs 2 and 6, and Article 445.1, in relation to Article 449.1 of the Code of Commercial Companies. The Company Management Board presented the following written opinion justifying the complete exclusion of the rights issue with regard to L series shares and the Warrants, the proposed issue price of L series shares and the Warrants, as well as the legitimacy of the conditional share capital increase:

In the interest of the Company, the rights issue in reference to L series shares and the Warrants is completely excluded for the existing shareholders.

L series shares will be subject to application for admitting them into trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange regulated market.

those L series shares which will have been disclosed in the securities account on or before the dividend record date specified in the respective resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the relevant reporting year, with regard to assigning the Company profit to distribution among the shareholders ('Dividend Record Date'). If L series shares are disclosed in the securities account post the Dividend Record Date but by the end of the reporting year, they will be covered with dividend beginning from the reporting year starting on 1 January of the year in which the shares were disclosed in the securities account.------------------------------------------------------

Group. Owing to the fact that the results of the Company and the companies of its Capital Group depend on the people employed by them, binding high level specialists to the Company is needed in order to ensure the Company's proper development.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the purpose of achieving the goals of the Plan, the issue price of the Warrants is PLN 0.01.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The value of the issue price of L series shares has been determined in a manner ensuring the incentive nature of the Plan. The issue price of the shares offered under the Plan shall be determined in reference to the average turnover-weighted price of the Company shares calculated based on the average turnover-weighted daily quotes on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the period of 12 (twelve) months preceding the date of 20 August 2020 (i.e. the date on which the Annual General Meeting of the Company passed Resolution No. 27/20 regarding the adoption of the Management Options Plan based on the issue of bonds with pre-emptive right), less 5%, providing that the difference between the average quote of the Issuer's shares in organised trading in the last 3 (three) months preceding the date of determining the issue price and the issue price shall not exceed 50% of the quote. If the said difference exceeds the specified value, the issue price will be adequately increased or decreased. ------------------------------------

For the above reasons, exclusion of the rights issue in reference to E and F series Warrants and L series shares for the existing shareholders is in the best interest of the Company and does not contradict the interest of the existing Company shareholders."------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15. The Management Board of the Company is hereby authorised to determine the specific conditions, procedures and dates of taking the steps associated with the offering and issue of L series shares, including the determination of the issue price. The Management Board of the Company is further authorised to undertake any actual or legal steps related to admitting L series shares into trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange regulated market, which includes entering into an agreement with

the Central Securities Depository of Poland with regard to the registration of L series shares in the Securities Depository for the purpose of their dematerialisation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

