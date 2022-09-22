Grupa Kety S A : EUROPEAN MOBILITY WEEK 2022.

EUROPEAN MOBILITY WEEK 2022. It is the initiative of the European Commission (EC), which in 2002 is held on 16 to 22 September. It is the flag information campaign of the EC related to sustainable urban mobility. Its purpose is to promote public transport, environmentally-friendly transport ideas and reduction of air pollution.

Transport emissions represent 20-25% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions. Including car production as well as road building and renovation, transport is accountable for 37% of all emissions.

What does it look like at our Capital Group - some good practices

• 'Bike HELPS' - is a combination of sports, ecology and charity. The Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A. has been a partner of the project for many years. Together with the others, we have ridden over 100 million kilometres, thus limiting CO2 emission by …, and … bikes were donated to children in children's homes and community day-care centres.

• At the Extruded Products Segments we have a fleet of 13 electric trucks of the capacity of 2.0-7.0 tons, which do not emit any exhaust fumes when moving around the plants, and their low-noise operation has a favourable impact on the comfort and efficiency of work. All trucks are furnished with the GPS system, which enables route analysis and optimisation.

• Another solution at the EPS is a modern tractor and 6 trailers, which move around the production plant along the so called 'Milk Run' (determined times of arrivals, departures, and stopovers = routine, etc.) collecting raw profiles and delivering them to another plant for processing, and further to the Central Warehouse. A tractor takes up to 24 tons of profiles a time, which compared to a forklift truck increases performance by 4 times, with fuel consumption reduced to the level of one forklift truck. By using the 'Milk Run' empty runs of the tractor are avoided and hall airing is limited (heat loss in winter).

• The Aluminium Systems Segment invests in more environmentally friendly transport - nearly 40% of in-house vehicle fleet are hybrids. Additionally, the segment optimises delivery loading and encourages suppliers to use low-emission fleet in transporting products. If employees need to be taken to distant companies, collective transport is used.

• The Extruded Products Segment has been searching for optimisation in the delivery of its products. A wonderful example is the reduction of the number of small deliveries to the particular customers As far as possible, several small deliveries are merged in order to fill in the whole truck. Additionally, looking for LTL transports gives the opportunity of shipping goods together with ones of other companies. This is encouraged as far as possible by flexible approach to loading and delivery dates.

Aluminium and EPS products:

• For a few years now the Company has been successfully supplying components to the established, prestigious brands of vehicles. Currently, the Company has been entering new areas of the automotive industry, such as electric cars manufacturing with the use of innovative solutions based on aluminium profiles. Within such project, the largest contract manufacturer of vehicles in the world orders with Grupa Kęty a complete set of profiles needed in the production of the FISKER OCEAN car.

• The development of vehicles has now been taking big steps towards electrification. More and more vehicles with electric drives have been driving on our roads and the demand for chargers has also been growing. Speciality aluminium components of Grupa Kęty will soon be installed in chargers manufactured by a global engineering company. Such projects contribute to increasing the availability of low-emission 'green transport'.

• At most of the Capital Group companies special roofed bicycle parking spaces have been provided. We are glad that a growing number of employees have been using this means of transport for commuting every year.