One of the projects within the 'Together with the Group' programme was 'ECO-STOP'. It consisted in renovation of a bus stop, revitalisation of the area around it and planting honey-yielding plants. The project is a response to the need of improving the aesthetics of the town, increasing safety of the people using the bus stop and raising the environmental awareness of the residents.
Project partner: 'Our Ciepielowice' Society
