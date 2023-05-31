Grupa Kety S A : Integrated report of the Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A.

We are proud to present a report with our results for the years 2022. You may find there a résumé of our approach to responsible business. We would like to thank all of the employees engaged in preparing the report input data, as well as TAILORS GROUP for cooperation and subject-matter support.
Raport Zintegrowany Grupa KĘTY 2022 (grupakety.com)
Disclaimer
Grupa Kety SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:34:08 UTC.