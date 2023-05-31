Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Kety S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:26:45 2023-05-31 am EDT
566.50 PLN   -1.05%
10:35aGrupa Kety S A : Integrated report of the Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A.
PU
05/26Grupa Kety S A : Kęty received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standard certificate.
PU
05/25Grupa Kety S A : Number of shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Kety S A : Integrated report of the Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A.

05/31/2023 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are proud to present a report with our results for the years 2022. You may find there a résumé of our approach to responsible business. We would like to thank all of the employees engaged in preparing the report input data, as well as TAILORS GROUP for cooperation and subject-matter support.

Raport Zintegrowany Grupa KĘTY 2022 (grupakety.com)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPA KETY S.A.
10:35aGrupa Kety S A : Integrated report of the Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A.
PU
05/26Grupa Kety S A : Kęty received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Stand..
PU
05/25Grupa Kety S A : Number of shares
PU
04/26Grupa Kety S A : Let's Clean the Beskids with the Polish Tatra Society 2023 – Beskid..
PU
04/20Grupa Kety S A : A competition within the ‘TooWhat' project.
PU
04/20Grupa Kety S A : Circular economy is one of the priorities of a conscious business.
PU
04/19Grupa Kety S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19Grupa Kety S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/31Grupa Kety S A : 22 March – World Water Day.
PU
03/31Grupa Kety S A : React to HATE – second edition of the ‘TooWhat' social projec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 238 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net income 2023 405 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 363 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 5 525 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 488
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 572,50 PLN
Average target price 559,07 PLN
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dariusz Manko Member-Management Board
Rafal Warpechowski Financial Director
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Leszek Kaczmarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.25.27%1 305
NORSK HYDRO ASA-6.00%12 532
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED7.53%11 884
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.70%11 112
ALCOA CORPORATION-27.86%5 852
INNER MONGOLIA DIAN TOU ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED13.29%4 426
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer