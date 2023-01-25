Grupa Kety S A : Local green engagement

The Capital Group of Grupa Kęty has been supporting the activities of the ARKA Ecological Foundation from Bielsko-Biała for many years. Together we have been organising actions such as 'A Book for a Tree', 'Flowers Not Waste', 'A Book Supports the Hero'. On Tuesday, 24 January, at the Grupa Kęty Management Board Bureau there were officially signed agreements for the year 2023. The Capital Group of Grupa Kęty is going to allocate PLN 120,000 for environmental education.