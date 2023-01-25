Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Kety S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:31:11 2023-01-25 am EST
479.00 PLN   -0.93%
06:28aGrupa Kety S A : Local green engagement
PU
2022Transcript : Grupa Kety S.A., 2023 Guidance/Update Call, Dec 21, 2022
CI
2022Grupa Kety S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Kety S A : Local green engagement

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Capital Group of Grupa Kęty has been supporting the activities of the ARKA Ecological Foundation from Bielsko-Biała for many years. Together we have been organising actions such as 'A Book for a Tree', 'Flowers Not Waste', 'A Book Supports the Hero'. On Tuesday, 24 January, at the Grupa Kęty Management Board Bureau there were officially signed agreements for the year 2023. The Capital Group of Grupa Kęty is going to allocate PLN 120,000 for environmental education.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 788 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net income 2022 620 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 1 197 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 4 666 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 404
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 483,50 PLN
Average target price 597,16 PLN
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dariusz Manko Member-Management Board
Rafal Warpechowski Financial Director
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Leszek Kaczmarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.5.80%1 077
NORSK HYDRO ASA9.38%16 617
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.32%13 208
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED22.89%12 189
ALCOA CORPORATION13.81%9 356
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD17.45%5 831