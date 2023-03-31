Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Kety S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:46:46 2023-03-31 am EDT
537.00 PLN   +1.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Kety S A : React to HATE – second edition of the ‘TooWhat' social project.

03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This time the project focuses on the problem of peer violence.
In March there were held workshops for educators and psychologists at schools as well as tutors at day-care centres and special educational establishments, who are going to organise special classes for children and youths at the second stage. Jointly, 72 schools and institutions entered project in Bielsko-Biała.
The honorary patrons of the project are: Jarosław Wieczorek - the Governor of the Province of Silesia, and Ireneusz Jelonek, M.D. - the Provincial Consultant in children and youth psychiatry.
Within the city space of Bielsko-Biała there is held an additional graphic campaign entitled 'React to HATE'.

See the video

Grupa Kęty is one of the project partners.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:49:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 905 M 1 377 M 1 377 M
Net income 2022 655 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2022 1 195 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,80x
Yield 2022 9,88%
Capitalization 5 115 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 404
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 530,00 PLN
Average target price 584,86 PLN
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dariusz Manko Member-Management Board
Rafal Warpechowski Financial Director
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Leszek Kaczmarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.15.97%1 193
NORSK HYDRO ASA6.03%15 213
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED15.96%12 302
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.81%10 790
ALCOA CORPORATION-9.96%7 448
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD21.12%5 936
