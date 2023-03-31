Grupa Kety S A : React to HATE – second edition of the ‘TooWhat' social project.

This time the project focuses on the problem of peer violence.

In March there were held workshops for educators and psychologists at schools as well as tutors at day-care centres and special educational establishments, who are going to organise special classes for children and youths at the second stage. Jointly, 72 schools and institutions entered project in Bielsko-Biała.

The honorary patrons of the project are: Jarosław Wieczorek - the Governor of the Province of Silesia, and Ireneusz Jelonek, M.D. - the Provincial Consultant in children and youth psychiatry.

Within the city space of Bielsko-Biała there is held an additional graphic campaign entitled 'React to HATE'.

Grupa Kęty is one of the project partners.