Within the project a group of nursery school children could hear about and see what the work of a fire fighter looks like. Alarm numbers were rehearsed and the kids learned how to use them properly. There was also time for learning first aid skills. At the end of the visit, the children could try themselves and play with water, as well as to see the inside of the fire engine and touch the equipment.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupa Kety SA published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 09:24:04 UTC.