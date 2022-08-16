Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Kety S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-08-16 am EDT
573.00 PLN    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Grupa Kety S A : ‘Eco-home of old planks'.

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Kalina and Ignacy sent us beautiful photos for the 'Become an Eco-Hero' competition.
Each photo wonderfully captioned: 'Eco-sweetness', 'Green health from own cultivation', 'Looking for bee gold', 'Support and care for others - prepare for the winter', 'Eco-home of old planks', 'By bike - looking for clean energy'. We congratulate you on your environmental approach!!! Bravo for the parents.

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 276 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
Net income 2022 599 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 957 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 9,14%
Capitalization 5 530 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 404
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 573,00 PLN
Average target price 709,23 PLN
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dariusz Manko Member-Management Board
Rafal Warpechowski Financial Director
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Leszek Kaczmarek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.-6.07%1 203
NORSK HYDRO ASA-5.75%13 450
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.31%12 205
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-32.25%10 402
ALCOA CORPORATION-13.23%9 302
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD86.03%5 620