Grupa Kety S A : ‘Eco-home of old planks'.

Kalina and Ignacy sent us beautiful photos for the 'Become an Eco-Hero' competition.

Each photo wonderfully captioned: 'Eco-sweetness', 'Green health from own cultivation', 'Looking for bee gold', 'Support and care for others - prepare for the winter', 'Eco-home of old planks', 'By bike - looking for clean energy'. We congratulate you on your environmental approach!!! Bravo for the parents.