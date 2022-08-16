Grupa Kety S A : ‘Eco-home of old planks'.

Kalina and Ignacy sent us beautiful photos for the 'Become an Eco-Hero' competition.
Each photo wonderfully captioned: 'Eco-sweetness', 'Green health from own cultivation', 'Looking for bee gold', 'Support and care for others - prepare for the winter', 'Eco-home of old planks', 'By bike - looking for clean energy'. We congratulate you on your environmental approach!!! Bravo for the parents.
Disclaimer
Grupa Kety SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.