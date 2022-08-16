Grupa Kety S A : ‘We better get addicted to a board game, tennis or running track'.

We are glad to present another project within the 'Together with the Group' programme.
Together with our colleague and Primary School No. 3 of the White Eagle in Bieruń, we carried out a project under the name 'We better get addicted to a board game, tennis or running track'.
The project focused on replacing computer with sports board games to build peer and family bonds. Bravo!!!
