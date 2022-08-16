Grupa Kety S A : ‘Young Beach Open 2022' volleyball competition begins.

The idea of educating through sport. We are happy to inform that again the Capital Group of Grupa Kęty S.A. is the chief partner of the 'Young Beach Open' sports event. The project comprises two beach volleyball tournaments for the youths which will be held
on 20 August in Cieszyn, and
on 3 September in Dębowiec.
Everyone willing to participate is welcome!
