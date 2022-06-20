Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa LOTOS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTS   PLLOTOS00025

GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

(LTS)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:15 2022-06-20 am EDT
70.12 PLN   -1.07%
09:04aGRUPA LOTOS S A : Information for Grupa LOTOS S.A. Shareholders / Shareholder Proxies regarding the rules of conduct on the premises and in the buildings of Grupa LOTOS S.A. in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for July 20th 2022 – during the state of the epidemic threat ..
PU
06/17Lotos Fuel Approves Dividend Payout from 2021 Profits, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
06/15GRUPA LOTOS S A : announces that on June 14th 2022 it received from the shareholder Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne of Warsaw, acting pursuant to Art. 401.4. of the Commercial Companies Code, draft resolution concerning item 13 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of the ..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa LOTOS S A : 4.1 Draft resolution of the Extraodinary General Meeting to approve the agenda for the Meeting.

06/20/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESOLUTION No. …

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

of July 20th 2022

concerning: adoption of the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

The Annual General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A. hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1

The following agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A. convened for July 20th 2022 is hereby adopted:

  1. Opening of the Meeting.
  2. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Meeting.
  3. Confirmation that the Meeting has been properly convened and has the capacity to adopt resolutions.
  4. Adoption of the agenda.
  5. Consideration and voting on a resolution concerning merger between Polski Koncenr
    Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna registered office in Płock ("PKN ORLEN"), and the Grupa LOTOS Spółka Akcyjna registered office in Gdańsk ("the Company"), the increase of the share capital of PKN ORLEN and the approval of the proposed amendments to PKN ORLEN Statutes.
  6. Closing of the Meeting.

Section 2

This resolution shall become effective upon its adoption.

Disclaimer

Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45 313 M 10 111 M 10 111 M
Net income 2022 4 106 M 916 M 916 M
Net cash 2022 1 486 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,14x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 13 104 M 2 924 M 2 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 444
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa LOTOS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 70,88 PLN
Average target price 74,24 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zofia Maria Paryla Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Piotr Wrobel Vice President-Management Board
Grzegorz Rybicki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Mackowska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA LOTOS S.A.16.20%2 924
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.74%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.44%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.37%210 793
BP PLC15.28%88 703
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%69 991