Grupa LOTOS S A : 4.1 Draft resolution of the Extraodinary General Meeting to approve the agenda for the Meeting.

RESOLUTION No. …

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

of July 20th 2022

concerning: adoption of the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

The Annual General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A. hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1

The following agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS S.A. convened for July 20th 2022 is hereby adopted:

Opening of the Meeting. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Meeting. Confirmation that the Meeting has been properly convened and has the capacity to adopt resolutions. Adoption of the agenda. Consideration and voting on a resolution concerning merger between Polski Koncenr

Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna registered office in Płock ("PKN ORLEN"), and the Grupa LOTOS Spółka Akcyjna registered office in Gdańsk ("the Company"), the increase of the share capital of PKN ORLEN and the approval of the proposed amendments to PKN ORLEN Statutes. Closing of the Meeting.

Section 2

This resolution shall become effective upon its adoption.