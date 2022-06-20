Grupa LOTOS S A : 5.2 Draft resolution of the Extraordinary Generl Meeting concering merger between Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna, registered office in Płock („PKN Orlen”), and the Comapny, the increase of the share capital of PKN ORLEN and the approval of the proposed amendments to PKN ORLEN Statutes.

RESOLUTION NO ……

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA LOTOS SPÓŁKA

AKCYJNA WITH ITS REGISTERED OFFICE IN GDAŃSK ("COMPANY")

of July 20th 2022

on: merger between Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna, registered office in Płock ("PKN ORLEN"), and the Company, the increase of the share capital of PKN ORLEN and the approval of the proposed amendments to PKN ORLEN Statutes

Acting pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) and Article 506 of the Code of Commercial Companies ("CCC") and § 9(18) of the Company's Statutes, having analysed the plan of merger between PKN ORLEN and the Company ("Merger Plan"), schedules to the Merger Plan, Company's management board report on the grounds for the merger between the Company and PKN ORLEN and the auditor's opinion issued pursuant to Article 503(1) CCC, the Extraordinary Company's General Meeting hereby resolves as it follows:

1. The General Meeting of the Company hereby approves: the merger of the Company and PKN ORLEN involving the transfer of all assets and liabilities of the Company to PKN ORLEN in exchange for the shares to be issued by PKN ORLEN in compliance with the Merger Plan ("Merger"); the Merger Plan appended as Schedule 1 hereto; amendments to PKN ORLEN's Statutes laid down in Schedule 3 to the Merger Plan and in § 4 below. 2.