Grupa LOTOS S A : Appointment of Vice President of Grupa LOTOS Management Board

Appointment of Vice President of Grupa LOTOS Management Board

Report no. 26/2020 2020-09-04 • 16:09

Grupa LOTOS S.A. (the 'Company') announces that on September 4th 2020 the Company's Supervisory Board appointed Mr Piotr Aleksander Walczak as Vice President of the Company's Management Board of the tenth joint term of office, Chief Refining & Marketing Officer, with effect from September 4th 2020.

Mr Piotr Aleksander Walczak is a graduate of the Gdańsk University of Technology. He holds an Executive MBA diploma from the Gdańsk Foundation for Management Development (GFKM).

He is a manager with experience in operational, risk and safety culture management within the energy industry, in the area of network infrastructure design and construction.

From 1992 to 2007, he was responsible for managing the investment project department, small hydro department and operation/maintenance department at Energa Operator, Olsztyn Branch. From 2007, he was associated with Eltel Networks Energetyka, where in 2012-2017 he served as a Member of the Management Board, Production Organisation, responsible for managing the bidding division, procurement process in the area of supplies and subcontracting, building and managing an order book and active management of relations with state-owned companies to promote Eltel Networks Energetyka's image as a responsible contractor. Then, until 2020, he was a Member of the Management Board, Managing Director of Eltel Networks Energetyka's Business Unit in Poland, responsible for defining the organisation's strategy and development directions, preparation of annual business plans and performance reporting, operational management, organisational culture, safety and quality management, as well as other areas. In 2020, he became Managing Director at Przedsiębiorstwo Badawczo Wdrożeniowe OLMEX (a research and implementation firm), responsible for internal audits, development of effective cost models and performance monitoring tools, creating agile project teams and fostering an open communication culture.

He has a working command of English and German.

Mr Piotr Aleksander Walczak has submitted a statement to the effect that he is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained under the Act on the National Court Register, he is not involved in any activity competing with Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s business, neither is he a partner in any partnerships, or member of corporate bodies of any corporations, or member of governing bodies of any other legal entities competing with Grupa LOTOS S.A.

This current report is published pursuant to Par. 5.5 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.