Grupa LOTOS S A : Information for Grupa LOTOS S.A. Shareholders / Shareholder Proxies regarding the rules of conduct on the premises and in the buildings of Grupa LOTOS S.A. in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for July 20th 2022 – during the state of the epidemic threat in Poland.

Information for Grupa LOTOS S.A. Shareholders / Shareholder Proxies regarding the rules of conduct

on the premises and in the buildings of Grupa LOTOS S.A. in connection with the Extraordinary

General Meeting convened for July 20th 2022.

Considering the state of epidemic continuing in Poland, Grupa LOTOS S.A. will provide persons participating in the Extraordinary General Meeting with personal protection equipment (masks and disposable gloves) as well as access to hand disinfectants.

Information on the rules of processing the personal data of Grupa LOTOS S.A. Shareholders / Shareholder Proxies is available at:

https://inwestor.lotos.pl/2898/strefa_inwestora/klauzula_informacyjna_dla_akcjonariuszy_grupy_lo tos_sa

Information on the rules of processing the personal data of individuals gaining access to and moving around the premises of Grupa LOTOS S.A. is available at:

https://www.lotos.pl/2685/poznaj_lotos/ochrona_danych_osobowych