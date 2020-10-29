Grupa LOTOS S A : LOTOS Group financial presentation for 9M and 3Q 2020
0
10/29/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
October 29th, 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 1
Key highlights ….……………….…………….. 3
External environment ……………….…......... 7
Exploration & production……………………… 12
Refining & marketing …………………...…… 18
Consolidated financial results …….…….…... 23
Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 2
Key highlights
Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
Key highlights
Q3 and 9M 2020 - summary
9M cumulative LIFO EBITDA(1) reached 1.2bn PLN (2) (-49% y/y) and was adversely affected by combination of unfavourable factors: lowest refining margins in decade, low crude oil and natural gas prices and lower oil and gas products consumption
Quarterly LIFO EBITDA(1) recovered after Q2 up to 443m PLN (732% q/q), marked by low levels of key refining product margins with slightly better crude oil (+13 USD/bbl q/q) and natural gas (+6 USD/boe q/q) prices
Maintaining safe liquidity position with solid 1.7bn PLN of cumulative operating cash flow in the first 3 quarters of 2020
Persistently strong balance sheet discipline - net debt/LIFO EBITDA(1) of 1.4x (strategic target ≤1.5)
Continuing to improve energy efficiency, reduction of direct CO2 emissions per ton by 2.5%(3) y/y
185 m PLN dividend paid (1 PLN per share)
Active optimisation process enabling to continue optimum utilisation of the refinery (96.3% in Q3), achieved despite one of the worst macro environment conditions for the refining business
Net of one-off items
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance
Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2)
m PLN
boe/d
21 019
1 997
20 405
19 053
1 696
1 731
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2018
excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments
barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar days
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN
9M 2019
9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
5
Q2 2020
Key highlights
Q3 2020
LIFO EBITDA(1)
m PLN
-49%
856
784
433
340
refining & marketing
52
exploration & production
71
46
15
98
Q3 2019
Q2 2020(3)
Q3 2020
Refining & marketing - crude oil throughput in Gdańsk
k tons
-6%
2 726
2 541
2 550
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Net debt / LIFO EBITDA(1)
Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2)
1.4x
boe/d
+5%
1.0x
20 817
0.9x
17 796
18 727
0.4x
0.6x
0.7x
impact of lease liabilities
2019
30 Jun 2020
30 Sep 2020
barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar daysQ3 2019
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~420 m PLN(1) excluding one off items;
Q3 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
6
External environment
Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
External environment
COVID Pandemic impact - global oil demand decrease
Source: IEA; actuals till Sep 2020; from Oct 2020 forecasted figures
Source: IATA - RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometres); compared to same period 2019
-75%
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
8
External environment
Macroeconomic environment(1) vs. strategic assumptions(2)
Brent DTD
Product crack spreads
USD/bbl
USD/ton-60%
-35%
63
4143
Gasoline
166
6769
2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020
Natural gas
-60%
USD/boe
35
1415
2020 strategy
9M 2020 actual
Q3 2020
Source: Refinitiv
Average annual 2020 strategic assumptions adopted by LOTOS
2020 strategy
9M 2020 actual
Q3 2020
-45%
Diesel 117
64
30
2020 strategy
9M 2020 actual
Q3 2020
55%
Heavy fuel oil
-101-85
-223
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
9
External environment
FX rate, GDP growth, domestic fuel market
FX USD/PLN rate(1)
4.09
3.88
3.87
3.92
3.80
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Diesel consumption(3)
m m3
5.6
5.6
5.1
4.8
3.9
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
3.9% 3.2%
Polish GDP growth(2)
1.7%
-1.8%
-8.2%
Gasoline consumption(3)
m m3
1.7
1.6
1.8
1.41.3
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
National Bank of Poland
Statistics Poland (GUS); in Q3 2020 forecast of mBank S.A.
domestic; according to POPiHN - Organisation for Oil Trade and Industry
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
10
External environment
Crude oil, natural gas and product crack spreads
Crude oil(1) and nat gas prices(2)
USD/boe
62
63
51
43
23
30
19
18
15
9
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Brent DTD (USD/bbl)
nat gas NBP (USD/boe)
Source: Thomson Reuters; HSFO - heavy sulfur fuel oil
Source: National Balancing Point
Key product crack spreads(1)
USD/t
154
121
97
112
116
66
69
83
47
30
-63
-85
-139
-154
-251
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
gasoline
diesel
HSFO
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
11
Exploration & production
Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
Exploration & production
Producing assets - Q3 2020
B8
Baltic Sea
Reserves(1)
33.7 m boe
Production(2)
3.6 kboe/d
B3
Baltic Sea
Reserves(1)
12.8 m boe
Production(2)
2.2 kboe/d
Lifting costs Poland: 26.9 USD/boe(3)
2P Reserves as of 30.09.2020
Average daily production for Q3 2020
Average lifting costs for HY 2020
Sleipner
Utgard
North Sea
North Sea
Reserves(1)
9.3 m boe
Reserves(1)
4.2 m boe
Production(2)
8.2 kboe/d
Production(2)
2.7 kboe/d
Heimdal
Onshore fields
North Sea
Lithuania
Reserves(1)
0.3 m boe
Reserves(1)
2.5 m boe
Production(2)
1.5 kboe/d
Production(2)
0.5 kboe/d
Lifting costs Norway: 8.9 USD/boe(3)
Lifting costs Lithuania: 18.3 USD/boe(3)
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
13
Exploration & production
Overall production figures
Quarterly production per day
boe/d
+5%
20 817
18 727
17 796
9 545
8 139
9 692
9 657
11 273
9 036
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
oil gas
Overall quarterly sales
m boe
+24%
2.3
0.05
0.5
1.9
0.1
Norway
1.5
0.5
Poland
0.1
0.3
Lithuania
1.7
1.1
1.3
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Product mix structure (sales)
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
57%
43%
42%
58%
0.9 m boe
0.6 m boe 0.8 m boe
1.1 m boe
gas
oil
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
14
Exploration & production
Total recoverable reserves
2P reserves
m boe
81.3
Lithuania 2.7
-4.1
-1.4
75.6
-0.2
2.5
Poland 47.9
46.5
Norway 30.7
26.6
31 Dec 2019
Production Norway
Production Poland
Production Lithuania
30 Sep 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
15
Exploration & production
Exploration & production EBITDA evolution 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019
9M 2019
9M 2020
m PLN
-28%
-60%
455
158
328
296
827
EBIT 9M 2019
Depreciation
EBITDA 9M 2019
401
827
135
236
118
19
154
-735
One offs
(1)
Lithuanian
Utgard
B3
B8
YME
EBIT 9M 2020
Depreciation
One offs 9M 2020
Clean EBITDA
9M 2020
assets
9M 2020
(1) excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
16
Exploration & production
Quarterly upstream EBITDA evolution
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
+38%
m PLN
98
71
56
46
93
15
439
67
-62
83
-475
Depreciation One offs (1)
EBIT
Depreciation EBITDA
EBIT
Clean
Q3 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
EBITDA
Q2 2020
135
439
130
56
118
One offs
Utgard
B3
YME
B8
Q2 2020
excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings
EBIT
Depreciation One offs
Clean (1)
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
EBITDA
Q3 2020
48
93
45
One offs
Utgard
YME
Q3 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
17
Refining & marketing
Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 18
Refining & marketing
Refining output structure
thousand tons % share in total
3 029
2 780
2 836
2 758
2 772
15%
16%
14%
14%
17%
5%
6%
3%
5%
4%
55%
57%
58%
56%
55%
17%
9%
8%
10%
10%
3%
3%
2%
2%
13%
11%
11%
12%
12%
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
(1)
(2)
(3)
Gasoline
Naphtha
Middle distilates
Heavy Products
Pet coke
Other
(1)
middle distillates including: diesel, light heating oil and jet fuel
(2)
heavy products: heavy sulfur fuel oil and bitumens
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
19
(3)
other products include fuel and industrial gases, sulfur, base oils, xylene fraction, LPG, bunker fuel, extracts, refinates, and slack wax.
Refining & marketing
9M refining & marketing clean EBITDA evolution
9M 2019
9M 2020
m PLN
1 716
1 818
-18
119
1 222
495
232
Retail
-53%
846
52
884
179
Retail
-90
-662
571
EBIT 9M 2019 Depreciation
EBITDA
One offs
LIFO effect Clean EBITDA (1)
EBIT 9M 2020
Depreciation
EBITDA
LIFO effect
One offs Clean EBITDA (1) (2)
9M 2019
LIFO 9M 2019
9M 2020
LIFO 9M 2020
-18
-21
3
One offs
LIFO
FX
9M 2019
inventory
differences
impairment
52
43
9
One offs
R&M Assets
FX
9M 2020
impairments
differences
excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 210 m PLN
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
20
Refining & marketing
Quarterly downstream clean EBITDA LIFO evolution
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
m PLN
784
-57%
11
121
410
695
-820
-94
340
-18
651
425
453
248
89
Retail
15
49
92
Retail
EBITDA
LIFO effect
One offs
Clean (1)
EBITDA
LIFO effect
One offs
Clean(1) (2)
Retail
EBITDA
LIFO effect
One offs
Clean (1)
Q3 2019
EBITDA
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
EBITDA
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
EBITDA
LIFO
LIFO
LIFO
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
11
11
-819
-815
-18
-18
-0.3
-4
One offs
FX
One offs
Other Inventory
Q3 2019 differences
Q2 2020
write-back
excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~385 m PLN
One offs
FX
Inventory
Q3 2020 differences
write
down
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
21
Refining & marketing
Retail area performance
Quarterly EBITDA(1)
m PLN
+3%
92
89
49
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Retail sales volumes
k tons
345
344
260
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2020
excluding one off items
Cumulative EBITDA for 9 months
m PLN
-23%
232
179
129
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
Number of petrol stations (eop)
Units
496
507
511
30 Sep 2018
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
22
Consolidated financial results
Q3 and 9M 2020
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
Consolidated financial results
Decomposition of 9 months cumulative operating results(1)
9M 2019
9M 2020
-49%
2 271
653
119-18
1 156
1 517
807
799
879
-1 414
-1 139
884
EBIT 9M 2019 LIFO effect
One offs
Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1)
Net profit
EBIT 9M 2020 LIFO effect
One offs
Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1,2)
Net loss
LIFO 9M 2019
9M 2019
LIFO 9M 2020
9M 2020
-18
-21
3
One offs
LIFO
FX
9M 2019
inventory
differences
impairment
excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings
~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN
879
827
43
9
One offs
FX
E&P assets
R&M
9M 2020
write off
differences
impairments
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
24
Consolidated financial results
Decomposition of Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 consolidated financial results
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
m PLN
-49%
856
227
11
121
433
496
259
249
194
126
-112
111
EBIT
LIFO effect
One offs
Depreciation
Clean (1)
Net profit
EBIT
LIFO effect
One offs
Depreciation
Clean
Net profit
Q3 2019
EBITDA LIFO
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
EBITDA LIFO
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
111
93
11
11
19
One offs
FX
One offs
R&M
E&P assets
Q3 2019
differences
Q3 2020
write off
impairments
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
25
excluding one off items; results may not sum up due to roundings
Consolidated financial results
Operating cash flows vs CAPEX
Quarterly
CAPEX 9M 2020
m PLN
1 445
Explotation
Refining &
Total CAPEX
1 259
Retail
& Production
Marketing
9M 2020
65
74
90
73
229
612
90
340
148
133
196
125
95
176
90
145
114
119
42
69
24
-55
310
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
CAPEX upstream
CAPEX downstream
operating cash flow
E&P Poland
Other projects
E&P Norway
Petrol stations
Strategic projects (HRO, HBO, EFRA)
Logistic projects
Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020
26
Consolidated financial results
Debt
Net debt (1)
bn PLN
3.8 3.8 3.8
2.9
2.4
1.9 1.3
0.21.2
2018
2019
30-Sep-20
impact of lease liabilities
FX USD/PLN
Gearing ratio (2)
23%
21%
16%
10%
2%
11%
2018
2019
30-Sep-20
impact of lease liabilities gearing ratio
Net debt / clean EBITDA LIFO (3)
1.4x
0.9x 1.0x0.7x
0.4x 0.5x
30-Sep-1931-Dec-201930-Sep-20
impact of lease liabilities
Net debt figures include: interest bearing loans and borrowings, finance lease and bonds less cash & cash equivalents
The current net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.4x, including 0.7x impact of lease liabilities (mainly due to IFRS 16 "Leases" implementation)
End of period
gearing ratio = net debt / total shareholders equity
LIFO EBITDA for the last 12 months net of one off items.