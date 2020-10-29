Log in
GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

(LTS)
Grupa LOTOS S A : LOTOS Group financial presentation for 9M and 3Q 2020

10/29/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

October 29th, 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 1

Key highlights ….……………….…………….. 3

External environment ……………….…......... 7

Exploration & production……………………… 12

Refining & marketing …………………...…… 18

Consolidated financial results …….…….…... 23

Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 2

Key highlights

Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

Key highlights

Q3 and 9M 2020 - summary

  1. 9M cumulative LIFO EBITDA(1) reached 1.2bn PLN (2) (-49% y/y) and was adversely affected by combination of unfavourable factors: lowest refining margins in decade, low crude oil and natural gas prices and lower oil and gas products consumption
  1. Quarterly LIFO EBITDA (1) recovered after Q2 up to 443m PLN (732% q/q), marked by low levels of key refining product margins with slightly better crude oil (+13 USD/bbl q/q) and natural gas (+6 USD/boe q/q) prices
  1. Maintaining safe liquidity position with solid 1.7bn PLN of cumulative operating cash flow in the first 3 quarters of 2020
  1. Persistently strong balance sheet discipline - net debt/LIFO EBITDA(1) of 1.4x (strategic target ≤1.5)
  1. Continuing to improve energy efficiency, reduction of direct CO2 emissions per ton by 2.5% (3) y/y
  1. 185 m PLN dividend paid (1 PLN per share)
    1. Active optimisation process enabling to continue optimum utilisation of the refinery (96.3% in Q3), achieved despite one of the worst macro environment conditions for the refining business
  2. Net of one-off items
  3. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance
  4. CWT methodology, find out more ESG data at integrated report: https://raportroczny.lotos.pl/en/

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

4

Key highlights

9M of 2020

LIFO EBITDA(1)

Refining & marketing - crude oil throughput in Gdańsk

-49%

m PLN

k tons

2 249

2 271

7 989

8 086

7 689

1 593

1 818

1 156

846 refining & marketing

exploration & production

656455328

9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 (3)9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020

Operating cash flow

Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2)

m PLN

boe/d

21 019

1 997

20 405

19 053

1 696

1 731

9M 2018

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2018

  1. excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments
  2. barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar days
  3. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN

9M 2019

9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

5

Q2 2020

Key highlights

Q3 2020

LIFO EBITDA(1)

m PLN

-49%

856

784

433

340

refining & marketing

52

exploration & production

71

46

15

98

Q3 2019

Q2 2020(3)

Q3 2020

Refining & marketing - crude oil throughput in Gdańsk

k tons

-6%

2 726

2 541

2 550

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Net debt / LIFO EBITDA(1)

Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2)

1.4x

boe/d

+5%

1.0x

20 817

0.9x

17 796

18 727

0.4x

0.6x

0.7x

impact of lease liabilities

2019

30 Jun 2020

30 Sep 2020

  1. barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar daysQ3 2019
  2. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~420 m PLN(1) excluding one off items;

Q3 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

6

External environment

Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

External environment

COVID Pandemic impact - global oil demand decrease

Global crude oil consumption (1)

Global air passenger dynamics (2)

m bbl/d

∆ y/y in %

2%

101.7

102.5

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

102.1

-14%

97.2

95.3

93.3

-53%

91.3

-80%

-87%

84.2

-91%

-94%

80.8

Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20May-20Jul-20Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21Sep-21

  1. Source: IEA; actuals till Sep 2020; from Oct 2020 forecasted figures
  2. Source: IATA - RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometres); compared to same period 2019

-75%

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

8

External environment

Macroeconomic environment(1) vs. strategic assumptions(2)

Brent DTD

Product crack spreads

USD/bbl

USD/ton-60%

-35%

63

4143

Gasoline

166

6769

2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020

Natural gas

-60%

USD/boe

35

1415

2020 strategy

9M 2020 actual

Q3 2020

  1. Source: Refinitiv
  2. Average annual 2020 strategic assumptions adopted by LOTOS

2020 strategy

9M 2020 actual

Q3 2020

-45%

Diesel 117

64

30

2020 strategy

9M 2020 actual

Q3 2020

55%

Heavy fuel oil

-101-85

-223

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

9

External environment

FX rate, GDP growth, domestic fuel market

FX USD/PLN rate(1)

4.09

3.88

3.87

3.92

3.80

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Diesel consumption(3)

m m3

5.6

5.6

5.1

4.8

3.9

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

3.9% 3.2%

Polish GDP growth(2)

1.7%

-1.8%

-8.2%

Gasoline consumption(3)

m m3

1.7

1.6

1.8

1.41.3

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

  1. National Bank of Poland
  2. Statistics Poland (GUS); in Q3 2020 forecast of mBank S.A.
  3. domestic; according to POPiHN - Organisation for Oil Trade and Industry

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

10

External environment

Crude oil, natural gas and product crack spreads

Crude oil(1) and nat gas prices(2)

USD/boe

62

63

51

43

23

30

19

18

15

9

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Brent DTD (USD/bbl)

nat gas NBP (USD/boe)

  1. Source: Thomson Reuters; HSFO - heavy sulfur fuel oil
  2. Source: National Balancing Point

Key product crack spreads(1)

USD/t

154

121

97

112

116

66

69

83

47

30

-63

-85

-139

-154

-251

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

gasoline

diesel

HSFO

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

11

Exploration & production

Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

Exploration & production

Producing assets - Q3 2020

B8

Baltic Sea

Reserves(1)

33.7 m boe

Production(2)

3.6 kboe/d

B3

Baltic Sea

Reserves(1)

12.8 m boe

Production(2)

2.2 kboe/d

Lifting costs Poland: 26.9 USD/boe(3)

  1. 2P Reserves as of 30.09.2020
  2. Average daily production for Q3 2020
  3. Average lifting costs for HY 2020

Sleipner

Utgard

North Sea

North Sea

Reserves(1)

9.3 m boe

Reserves(1)

4.2 m boe

Production(2)

8.2 kboe/d

Production(2)

2.7 kboe/d

Heimdal

Onshore fields

North Sea

Lithuania

Reserves(1)

0.3 m boe

Reserves(1)

2.5 m boe

Production(2)

1.5 kboe/d

Production(2)

0.5 kboe/d

Lifting costs Norway: 8.9 USD/boe(3)

Lifting costs Lithuania: 18.3 USD/boe(3)

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

13

Exploration & production

Overall production figures

Quarterly production per day

boe/d

+5%

20 817

18 727

17 796

9 545

8 139

9 692

9 657

11 273

9 036

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

oil gas

Overall quarterly sales

m boe

+24%

2.3

0.05

0.5

1.9

0.1

Norway

1.5

0.5

Poland

0.1

0.3

Lithuania

1.7

1.1

1.3

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Product mix structure (sales)

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

57%

43%

42%

58%

0.9 m boe

0.6 m boe 0.8 m boe

1.1 m boe

gas

oil

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

14

Exploration & production

Total recoverable reserves

2P reserves

m boe

81.3

Lithuania 2.7

-4.1

-1.4

75.6

-0.2

2.5

Poland 47.9

46.5

Norway 30.7

26.6

31 Dec 2019

Production Norway

Production Poland

Production Lithuania

30 Sep 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

15

Exploration & production

Exploration & production EBITDA evolution 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019

9M 2019

9M 2020

m PLN

-28%

-60%

455

158

328

296

827

EBIT 9M 2019

Depreciation

EBITDA 9M 2019

401

827

135

236

118

19

154

-735

One offs

(1)

Lithuanian

Utgard

B3

B8

YME

EBIT 9M 2020

Depreciation

One offs 9M 2020

Clean EBITDA

9M 2020

assets

9M 2020

(1) excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

16

Exploration & production

Quarterly upstream EBITDA evolution

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

+38%

m PLN

98

71

56

46

93

15

439

67

-62

83

-475

Depreciation One offs (1)

EBIT

Depreciation EBITDA

EBIT

Clean

Q3 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

EBITDA

Q2 2020

135

439

130

56

118

One offs

Utgard

B3

YME

B8

Q2 2020

  1. excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings

EBIT

Depreciation One offs

Clean (1)

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

EBITDA

Q3 2020

48

93

45

One offs

Utgard

YME

Q3 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

17

Refining & marketing

Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 18

Refining & marketing

Refining output structure

thousand tons % share in total

3 029

2 780

2 836

2 758

2 772

15%

16%

14%

14%

17%

5%

6%

3%

5%

4%

55%

57%

58%

56%

55%

17%

9%

8%

10%

10%

3%

3%

2%

2%

13%

11%

11%

12%

12%

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

(1)

(2)

(3)

Gasoline

Naphtha

Middle distilates

Heavy Products

Pet coke

Other

(1)

middle distillates including: diesel, light heating oil and jet fuel

(2)

heavy products: heavy sulfur fuel oil and bitumens

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

19

(3)

other products include fuel and industrial gases, sulfur, base oils, xylene fraction, LPG, bunker fuel, extracts, refinates, and slack wax.

Refining & marketing

9M refining & marketing clean EBITDA evolution

9M 2019

9M 2020

m PLN

1 716

1 818

-18

119

1 222

495

232

Retail

-53%

846

52

884

179

Retail

-90

-662

571

EBIT 9M 2019 Depreciation

EBITDA

One offs

LIFO effect Clean EBITDA (1)

EBIT 9M 2020

Depreciation

EBITDA

LIFO effect

One offs Clean EBITDA (1) (2)

9M 2019

LIFO 9M 2019

9M 2020

LIFO 9M 2020

-18

-21

3

One offs

LIFO

FX

9M 2019

inventory

differences

impairment

52

43

9

One offs

R&M Assets

FX

9M 2020

impairments

differences

  1. excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings
  2. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 210 m PLN

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

20

Refining & marketing

Quarterly downstream clean EBITDA LIFO evolution

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

m PLN

784

-57%

11

121

410

695

-820

-94

340

-18

651

425

453

248

89

Retail

15

49

92

Retail

EBITDA

LIFO effect

One offs

Clean (1)

EBITDA

LIFO effect

One offs

Clean(1) (2)

Retail

EBITDA

LIFO effect

One offs

Clean (1)

Q3 2019

EBITDA

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

EBITDA

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

EBITDA

LIFO

LIFO

LIFO

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

11

11

-819

-815

-18

-18

-0.3

-4

One offs

FX

One offs

Other Inventory

Q3 2019 differences

Q2 2020

write-back

  1. excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings
  2. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~385 m PLN

One offs

FX

Inventory

Q3 2020 differences

write

down

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

21

Refining & marketing

Retail area performance

Quarterly EBITDA(1)

m PLN

+3%

92

89

49

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Retail sales volumes

k tons

345

344

260

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2020

  1. excluding one off items

Cumulative EBITDA for 9 months

m PLN

-23%

232

179

129

9M 2018

9M 2019

9M 2020

Number of petrol stations (eop)

Units

496

507

511

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

22

Consolidated financial results

Q3 and 9M 2020

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

Consolidated financial results

Decomposition of 9 months cumulative operating results(1)

9M 2019

9M 2020

-49%

2 271

653

119-18

1 156

1 517

807

799

879

-1 414

-1 139

884

EBIT 9M 2019 LIFO effect

One offs

Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1)

Net profit

EBIT 9M 2020 LIFO effect

One offs

Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1,2)

Net loss

LIFO 9M 2019

9M 2019

LIFO 9M 2020

9M 2020

-18

-21

3

One offs

LIFO

FX

9M 2019

inventory

differences

impairment

  1. excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings
  2. ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN

879

827

43

9

One offs

FX

E&P assets

R&M

9M 2020

write off

differences

impairments

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

24

Consolidated financial results

Decomposition of Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 consolidated financial results

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

m PLN

-49%

856

227

11

121

433

496

259

249

194

126

-112

111

EBIT

LIFO effect

One offs

Depreciation

Clean (1)

Net profit

EBIT

LIFO effect

One offs

Depreciation

Clean

Net profit

Q3 2019

EBITDA LIFO

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

EBITDA LIFO

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

111

93

11

11

19

One offs

FX

One offs

R&M

E&P assets

Q3 2019

differences

Q3 2020

write off

impairments

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

25

  1. excluding one off items; results may not sum up due to roundings

Consolidated financial results

Operating cash flows vs CAPEX

Quarterly

CAPEX 9M 2020

m PLN

1 445

Explotation

Refining &

Total CAPEX

1 259

Retail

& Production

Marketing

9M 2020

65

74

90

73

229

612

90

340

148

133

196

125

95

176

90

145

114

119

42

69

24

-55

310

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

CAPEX upstream

CAPEX downstream

operating cash flow

E&P Poland

Other projects

E&P Norway

Petrol stations

Strategic projects (HRO, HBO, EFRA)

Logistic projects

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

26

Consolidated financial results

Debt

Net debt (1)

bn PLN

3.8 3.8 3.8

2.9

2.4

1.9 1.3

0.21.2

2018

2019

30-Sep-20

impact of lease liabilities

FX USD/PLN

Gearing ratio (2)

23%

21%

16%

10%

2%

11%

2018

2019

30-Sep-20

impact of lease liabilities gearing ratio

Net debt / clean EBITDA LIFO (3)

1.4x

0.9x 1.0x 0.7x

0.4x 0.5x

30-Sep-1931-Dec-201930-Sep-20

impact of lease liabilities

  1. Net debt figures include: interest bearing loans and borrowings, finance lease and bonds less cash & cash equivalents
  1. The current net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.4x, including 0.7x impact of lease liabilities (mainly due to IFRS 16 "Leases" implementation)
  1. End of period
  2. gearing ratio = net debt / total shareholders equity
  3. LIFO EBITDA for the last 12 months net of one off items.

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

27

Grupa LOTOS S.A. Investor Relations

tel.

+48 58 308 73 93

e-mail

ir@grupalotos.pl

@GrupaLOTOS

Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020

Disclaimer

Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 17:34:04 UTC

