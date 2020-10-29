Grupa LOTOS S A : LOTOS Group financial presentation for 9M and 3Q 2020 0 10/29/2020 | 01:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 October 29th, 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 1 Key highlights ….……………….…………….. 3 External environment ……………….…......... 7 Exploration & production……………………… 12 Refining & marketing …………………...…… 18 Consolidated financial results …….…….…... 23 Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 2 Key highlights Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 Key highlights Q3 and 9M 2020 - summary 9M cumulative LIFO EBITDA (1) reached 1.2bn PLN (2) (-49% y/y) and was adversely affected by combination of unfavourable factors: lowest refining margins in decade, low crude oil and natural gas prices and lower oil and gas products consumption Quarterly LIFO EBITDA (1) recovered after Q2 up to 443m PLN (732% q/q), marked by low levels of key refining product margins with slightly better crude oil (+13 USD/bbl q/q) and natural gas (+6 USD/boe q/q) prices Maintaining safe liquidity position with solid 1.7bn PLN of cumulative operating cash flow in the first 3 quarters of 2020 Persistently strong balance sheet discipline - net debt/LIFO EBITDA (1) of 1.4x (strategic target ≤1.5) Continuing to improve energy efficiency, reduction of direct CO2 emissions per ton by 2.5% (3) y/y 185 m PLN dividend paid (1 PLN per share) Active optimisation process enabling to continue optimum utilisation of the refinery (96.3% in Q3), achieved despite one of the worst macro environment conditions for the refining business Net of one-off items ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance CWT methodology, find out more ESG data at integrated report: https://raportroczny.lotos.pl/en/ Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 4 Key highlights 9M of 2020 LIFO EBITDA(1) Refining & marketing - crude oil throughput in Gdańsk -49% m PLN k tons 2 249 2 271 7 989 8 086 7 689 1 593 1 818 1 156 846 refining & marketing exploration & production 656455328 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 (3)9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 Operating cash flow Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2) m PLN boe/d 21 019 1 997 20 405 19 053 1 696 1 731 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2018 excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar days ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN 9M 2019 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 5 Q2 2020 Key highlights Q3 2020 LIFO EBITDA(1) m PLN -49% 856 784 433 340 refining & marketing 52 exploration & production 71 46 15 98 Q3 2019 Q2 2020(3) Q3 2020 Refining & marketing - crude oil throughput in Gdańsk k tons -6% 2 726 2 541 2 550 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Net debt / LIFO EBITDA(1) Exploration & production - daily hydrocarbons production(2) 1.4x boe/d +5% 1.0x 20 817 0.9x 17 796 18 727 0.4x 0.6x 0.7x impact of lease liabilities 2019 30 Jun 2020 30 Sep 2020 barrels of oil equivalent (crude oil + natural gas); total production for the period / number of calendar days Q3 2019 ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~420 m PLN (1) excluding one off items; Q3 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 6 External environment Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 External environment COVID Pandemic impact - global oil demand decrease Global crude oil consumption (1) Global air passenger dynamics (2) m bbl/d ∆ y/y in % 2% 101.7 102.5 Jan-20 Feb-20Mar-20 Apr-20May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 102.1 -14% 97.2 95.3 93.3 -53% 91.3 -80% -87% 84.2 -91% -94% 80.8 Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20May-20Jul-20Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21Sep-21 Source: IEA; actuals till Sep 2020; from Oct 2020 forecasted figures Source: IATA - RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometres); compared to same period 2019 -75% Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 8 External environment Macroeconomic environment(1) vs. strategic assumptions(2) Brent DTD Product crack spreads USD/bbl USD/ton-60% -35% 63 4143 Gasoline 166 6769 2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020 Natural gas -60% USD/boe 35 1415 2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020 Source: Refinitiv Average annual 2020 strategic assumptions adopted by LOTOS 2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020 -45% Diesel 117 64 30 2020 strategy 9M 2020 actual Q3 2020 55% Heavy fuel oil -101-85 -223 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 9 External environment FX rate, GDP growth, domestic fuel market FX USD/PLN rate(1) 4.09 3.88 3.87 3.92 3.80 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Diesel consumption(3) m m3 5.6 5.6 5.1 4.8 3.9 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 3.9% 3.2% Polish GDP growth(2) 1.7% -1.8% -8.2% Gasoline consumption(3) m m3 1.7 1.6 1.8 1.41.3 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 National Bank of Poland Statistics Poland (GUS); in Q3 2020 forecast of mBank S.A. domestic; according to POPiHN - Organisation for Oil Trade and Industry Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 10 External environment Crude oil, natural gas and product crack spreads Crude oil(1) and nat gas prices(2) USD/boe 62 63 51 43 23 30 19 18 15 9 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Brent DTD (USD/bbl) nat gas NBP (USD/boe) Source: Thomson Reuters; HSFO - heavy sulfur fuel oil Source: National Balancing Point Key product crack spreads(1) USD/t 154 121 97 112 116 66 69 83 47 30 -63 -85 -139 -154 -251 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 gasoline diesel HSFO Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 11 Exploration & production Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 Exploration & production Producing assets - Q3 2020 B8 Baltic Sea Reserves(1) 33.7 m boe Production(2) 3.6 kboe/d B3 Baltic Sea Reserves(1) 12.8 m boe Production(2) 2.2 kboe/d Lifting costs Poland: 26.9 USD/boe(3) 2P Reserves as of 30.09.2020 Average daily production for Q3 2020 Average lifting costs for HY 2020 Sleipner Utgard North Sea North Sea Reserves(1) 9.3 m boe Reserves(1) 4.2 m boe Production(2) 8.2 kboe/d Production(2) 2.7 kboe/d Heimdal Onshore fields North Sea Lithuania Reserves(1) 0.3 m boe Reserves(1) 2.5 m boe Production(2) 1.5 kboe/d Production(2) 0.5 kboe/d Lifting costs Norway: 8.9 USD/boe(3) Lifting costs Lithuania: 18.3 USD/boe(3) Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 13 Exploration & production Overall production figures Quarterly production per day boe/d +5% 20 817 18 727 17 796 9 545 8 139 9 692 9 657 11 273 9 036 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 oil gas Overall quarterly sales m boe +24% 2.3 0.05 0.5 1.9 0.1 Norway 1.5 0.5 Poland 0.1 0.3 Lithuania 1.7 1.1 1.3 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Product mix structure (sales) Q3 2019 Q3 2020 57% 43% 42% 58% 0.9 m boe 0.6 m boe 0.8 m boe 1.1 m boe gas oil Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 14 Exploration & production Total recoverable reserves 2P reserves m boe 81.3 Lithuania 2.7 -4.1 -1.4 75.6 -0.2 2.5 Poland 47.9 46.5 Norway 30.7 26.6 31 Dec 2019 Production Norway Production Poland Production Lithuania 30 Sep 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 15 Exploration & production Exploration & production EBITDA evolution 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019 9M 2019 9M 2020 m PLN -28% -60% 455 158 328 296 827 EBIT 9M 2019 Depreciation EBITDA 9M 2019 401 827 135 236 118 19 154 -735 One offs (1) Lithuanian Utgard B3 B8 YME EBIT 9M 2020 Depreciation One offs 9M 2020 Clean EBITDA 9M 2020 assets 9M 2020 (1) excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 16 Exploration & production Quarterly upstream EBITDA evolution Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 +38% m PLN 98 71 56 46 93 15 439 67 -62 83 -475 Depreciation One offs (1) EBIT Depreciation EBITDA EBIT Clean Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 EBITDA Q2 2020 135 439 130 56 118 One offs Utgard B3 YME B8 Q2 2020 excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings EBIT Depreciation One offs Clean (1) Q3 2020 Q3 2020 EBITDA Q3 2020 48 93 45 One offs Utgard YME Q3 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 17 Refining & marketing Financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 18 Refining & marketing Refining output structure thousand tons % share in total 3 029 2 780 2 836 2 758 2 772 15% 16% 14% 14% 17% 5% 6% 3% 5% 4% 55% 57% 58% 56% 55% 17% 9% 8% 10% 10% 3% 3% 2% 2% 13% 11% 11% 12% 12% Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 (1) (2) (3) Gasoline Naphtha Middle distilates Heavy Products Pet coke Other (1) middle distillates including: diesel, light heating oil and jet fuel (2) heavy products: heavy sulfur fuel oil and bitumens Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 19 (3) other products include fuel and industrial gases, sulfur, base oils, xylene fraction, LPG, bunker fuel, extracts, refinates, and slack wax. Refining & marketing 9M refining & marketing clean EBITDA evolution 9M 2019 9M 2020 m PLN 1 716 1 818 -18 119 1 222 495 232 Retail -53% 846 52 884 179 Retail -90 -662 571 EBIT 9M 2019 Depreciation EBITDA One offs LIFO effect Clean EBITDA (1) EBIT 9M 2020 Depreciation EBITDA LIFO effect One offs Clean EBITDA (1) (2) 9M 2019 LIFO 9M 2019 9M 2020 LIFO 9M 2020 -18 -21 3 One offs LIFO FX 9M 2019 inventory differences impairment 52 43 9 One offs R&M Assets FX 9M 2020 impairments differences excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to consolidation adjustments and roundings ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 210 m PLN Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 20 Refining & marketing Quarterly downstream clean EBITDA LIFO evolution Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 m PLN 784 -57% 11 121 410 695 -820 -94 340 -18 651 425 453 248 89 Retail 15 49 92 Retail EBITDA LIFO effect One offs Clean (1) EBITDA LIFO effect One offs Clean(1) (2) Retail EBITDA LIFO effect One offs Clean (1) Q3 2019 EBITDA Q2 2020 Q2 2020 EBITDA Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 EBITDA LIFO LIFO LIFO Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 11 11 -819 -815 -18 -18 -0.3 -4 One offs FX One offs Other Inventory Q3 2019 differences Q2 2020 write-back excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~385 m PLN One offs FX Inventory Q3 2020 differences write down Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 21 Refining & marketing Retail area performance Quarterly EBITDA(1) m PLN +3% 92 89 49 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Retail sales volumes k tons 345 344 260 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2020 excluding one off items Cumulative EBITDA for 9 months m PLN -23% 232 179 129 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 Number of petrol stations (eop) Units 496 507 511 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 22 Consolidated financial results Q3 and 9M 2020 Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 Consolidated financial results Decomposition of 9 months cumulative operating results(1) 9M 2019 9M 2020 -49% 2 271 653 119-18 1 156 1 517 807 799 879 -1 414 -1 139 884 EBIT 9M 2019 LIFO effect One offs Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1) Net profit EBIT 9M 2020 LIFO effect One offs Depreciation Clean EBITDA(1,2) Net loss LIFO 9M 2019 9M 2019 LIFO 9M 2020 9M 2020 -18 -21 3 One offs LIFO FX 9M 2019 inventory differences impairment excluding one off items; segment results may not sum up due to roundings ~370 m PLN of negative influence of expensive oil layers in LIFO calculation in Q2 2020, a purely methodological effect with impact on actual performance. Excluding this effect the LIFO EBITDA result would have reached ~1 520 m PLN 879 827 43 9 One offs FX E&P assets R&M 9M 2020 write off differences impairments Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 24 Consolidated financial results Decomposition of Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 consolidated financial results Q3 2019 Q3 2020 m PLN -49% 856 227 11 121 433 496 259 249 194 126 -112 111 EBIT LIFO effect One offs Depreciation Clean (1) Net profit EBIT LIFO effect One offs Depreciation Clean Net profit Q3 2019 EBITDA LIFO Q3 2019 Q3 2020 EBITDA LIFO Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 111 93 11 11 19 One offs FX One offs R&M E&P assets Q3 2019 differences Q3 2020 write off impairments Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 25 excluding one off items; results may not sum up due to roundings Consolidated financial results Operating cash flows vs CAPEX Quarterly CAPEX 9M 2020 m PLN 1 445 Explotation Refining & Total CAPEX 1 259 Retail & Production Marketing 9M 2020 65 74 90 73 229 612 90 340 148 133 196 125 95 176 90 145 114 119 42 69 24 -55 310 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 CAPEX upstream CAPEX downstream operating cash flow E&P Poland Other projects E&P Norway Petrol stations Strategic projects (HRO, HBO, EFRA) Logistic projects Financial results Q3 & 9M 2020 26 Consolidated financial results Debt Net debt (1) bn PLN 3.8 3.8 3.8 2.9 2.4 1.9 1.3 0.21.2 2018 2019 30-Sep-20 impact of lease liabilities FX USD/PLN Gearing ratio (2) 23% 21% 16% 10% 2% 11% 2018 2019 30-Sep-20 impact of lease liabilities gearing ratio Net debt / clean EBITDA LIFO (3) 1.4x 0.9x 1.0x 0.7x 0.4x 0.5x 30-Sep-1931-Dec-201930-Sep-20 impact of lease liabilities Net debt figures include: interest bearing loans and borrowings, finance lease and bonds less cash & cash equivalents The current net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.4x, including 0.7x impact of lease liabilities (mainly due to IFRS 16 "Leases" implementation) End of period gearing ratio = net debt / total shareholders equity LIFO EBITDA for the last 12 months net of one off items. 