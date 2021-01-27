Grupa LOTOS S A : Release dates for Grupa LOTOS periodic reports and consolidated report on payments to governments in 2021

Release dates for Grupa LOTOS periodic reports and consolidated report on payments to governments in 2021

Report no. 3/20212021-01-27 • 09:28

The Management Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A. (the 'Company') announces the release dates for periodic reports in the financial year 2021:

• 2020 annual report - March 12th 2021

• consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2021 - April 28th 2021

• consolidated report for H1 2021 - August 12th 2021

• consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2021 - October 29th 2021

The Company further announces that, as permitted by Par. 79.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29th 2018 (the 'Regulation'), it will not issue a consolidated quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2020 or a consolidated quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021.

The 2020 annual report will contain:

• consolidated annual report of the LOTOS Group

• separate annual report of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

In accordance with Par. 62.1 of the Regulation, the consolidated quarterly reports of the LOTOS Group will contain:

• quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements of the LOTOS Group

• quarterly financial information of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

In accordance with Par. 62.3 of the Regulation, the consolidated half-year report of the LOTOS Group will contain:

• half-year condensed consolidated financial statements of the LOTOS Group

• half-year condensed financial statements of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

The Management Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A. further announces that the 'Consolidated report on payments to governments' will be released on March 12th 2021.

Legal basis: Par. 80.1 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018 (Dz.U. of 2018, item 757).