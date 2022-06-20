Grupa LOTOS S A : Resolution of the Supervisory Board concerning expressing an opinion on matters submitted for consideration to the General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS Spółka Akcyjna („the Company”) convented for July 20th 2022.

"Resolution No. 306/XI/2022 of the Supervisory Board of Grupa LOTOS Spółka Akcyjna of June 20th 2022 concerning: expressing an opinion on matters submitted for consideration to the General Meeting of Grupa LOTOS Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") convened for July 20th 2022

Whereas:

on June 2nd 2022, the Company and PKN ORLEN S.A. (" PKN ORLEN ") agreed in writing a merger plan (the " Merger Plan" ), providing for their merger under Art. 492.1.1 of the Commercial Companies Code through the transfer of all the assets of the Company (the " Acquiree ") to PKN ORLEN (the " Acquirer ") in consideration for shares to be allotted by PKN ORLEN to Company shareholders (the " Merger ");

the Management Board of the Company passed Resolution No. 259/XI/2022 of June 20 th 2022 to convene for July 20th 2022 an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company,

the Company's Supervisory Board, acting pursuant to Art. 13.2.6 of the Company's Articles of Association and Section 2.1.6 of the Rules of Procedure for the Company's Supervisory Board and having considered Management Board's Resolution No. 260/XI/2022 of June 20th 2022, hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1

The Company's Supervisory Board issues a positive opinion on the matters covered by Management Board's Resolution No. 260/XI/2022 of June 20th 2022, to be submitted to the Company's General Meeting convened for July 20th 2022, including in particular the resolution concerning the merger between PKN ORLEN and the Company, an increase in PKN ORLEN's share capital and consent to the proposed amendments to PKN ORLEN's Articles of Association.

Section 2

This Resolution shall become effective as of its date."