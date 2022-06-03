Grupa Zywiec S A : Announcement of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. – 29.06.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

According to Article 399 § 1, Article 402 § 2, Article 402² of Commercial Companies Code

as well as § 21 of the Company's Statutes, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna with its seat in Żywiec (34-300), ul. Browarna 88, entered into the entrepreneurs' register by the District Court of Bielsko - Biała VIII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under the number KRS 0000018602 (" Company "), hereby convenes the Ordinary (Annual) General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. (" Meeting ") which will be held on 29 June 2022, in Warsaw (00-844), ul. Grzybowska 56, at 11:00.

The proposed agenda:

Opening of the Meeting. Election of Chairman of the Meeting. Confirmation of the correctness of convening the Meeting and its ability to adopt binding resolutions . Approving the Regulations and Agenda of the Meeting. Presenting the Reports on activities in 2021 of: the Management Board, the Supervisory Board. Presenting draft Resolutions and discussion. Passing Resolutions regarding: consideration and approval of the report of the Management Board on the Company's operations, the financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group Grupa Żywiec for the year 2021, distribution of profit for the year 2021, approving the actions of members of the Management Board for the year 2021, approving the actions of members of the Supervisory Board for the year 2021 appointment of a member to the Supervisory Board, the opinion on the "Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. for 2021". Other business. Closing of the Meeting.

On the basis of Article 402² of the CCC, the Company submits information concerning participation in the Meeting:

1. A shareholder or shareholders representing at least 1/20 of the share capital shall be entitled to demand that particular issues be included in the agenda of the Meeting. Such a demand should be submitted to the Management Board of the Company 21 days before the date of the Meeting at the latest. The demand should include a justification or a draft of the resolution related to the suggested point in the agenda. The demand may be submitted in writing at the seat of the Company at the address Żywiec (34 - 300), ul. Browarna 88 or in electronic form and sent to the following email address browary@grupazywiec.pl.

A shareholder/shareholders should prove to be in possession of the appropriate number of shares on the day of the demand by enclosing a deposit certificate to the demand, and the shareholders who are legal entities or partnerships should also confirm their right to act on behalf of this entity by enclosing a current extract from the appropriate register. In the case