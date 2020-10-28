Grupa Zywiec S A : Consolidated financial report for III-rd quarter 2020

CAPITAL GROUP ŻYWIEC S.A.

Consolidated Quarterly financial statement TRANSLATION ONLY

As on and for the period ended 30.09.2020

Principles of preparing the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statement of the Capital Group Ż ywiec

S.A.

The consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements were prepared according to International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards and the Cabinet Decree dated 29th March 2018 on current and periodical information and reports disclosed by joint stock publicly traded companies and conditions of recognizing information as required by the law of a country not being a Member of the European Union (Journal of Laws 2018 item 757).

These consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement should be read along with the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2019. The financial data for these consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements have been prepared according to the accounting principles and calculation methods, stated in the last consolidated annual financial statements for 2019.

All the amounts in these consolidated financial statements are given in PLN thousands and in units (number of shares).

II. Organization structure of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A.

As on 30th September 2020 Capital Group Żywiec S.A. ("The Capital Group") consisted of 8 companies (including 3 production compa- nies). The Group's parent company is a joint stock company Grupa Żywiec S.A. The remaining companies are direct subsidiaries of Gru- pa Żywiec S.A., except for Browar Zamkowy Cieszyn Sp. z o. o. and Browar Braniewo Sp. z o.o. which are subsidiaries of Żywiec Investments Holding Sp. z o. o. Rolno-Spożywczy Rynek Hurtowy "Giełda Elbląska" S.A., Distribev Orbico Sp. z o. o. and Comp Platforma Usług S.A. are associated companies of Grupa Żywiec S.A. The Group's principal activity is the production and distribution of beer, designated by the Code PKD 2007 - 1105 Z.

On 12th December 2019 based on an incorporation act a company was created under a name of Browar Braniewo Sp. z o.o. which was registered in the National Court Register on 17th February 2020.

A brief description of significant achievements and failures taken by issuer during the period to which report is related

On 1st July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Michael McKeown, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Michael McKeown is due to completion of integration with Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. and acceptance of new post within the Company.

On 2nd July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Luca Giordano, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Luca Giordano is due to the pursuit of further career opportunities within the Heineken Group.

On 3rd September 2020, the Company's Supervisory Board, acting upon article 368 par. 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies and the motion presented by the CEO decided to appoint as Members of the Management Board for three-year terms Mrs Karolina Tarnawska, Mrs Olga Prasał and Mr Tomasz Klima.