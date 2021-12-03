Grupa Zywiec S A : Form to execute the right to vote by a plenipotentiary

Uchwała nr 24

FORM

TO EXECUTE THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY A PLENIPOTENTIARY

This form concerns executing the right to vote by a plenipotentiary at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the company named: Grupa Żywiec S.A. with its seat in Żywiec (34-300), ul. Browarna 88, to be held in Warsaw (02-673), ul. Konstruktorska 13, on the 16th day of June, 2020.

I. Shareholder:

…………………………………….

(name, surname/ company's name)

…………………………………….

(address)

…………………………………….

(registration number)

II. Plenipotentiary:

…………………………………….

(name and surname of plenipotentiary)

…………………………………….

(address)

…………………………………….

(PESEL, REGON, KRS)

III. Instruction of voting in relation to the draft resolutions:

Draft

Resolution No. 1

of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna

of 29 December 2021

regarding election of Chairman of the Meeting.

According to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby decides to elect Mr. ………… as Chairman of the Meeting.

□ FOR NUMBER OF SHARES: □ AGAINST NUMBER OF SHARES: □ ABSTAIN NUMBER OF SHARES: □ AT DISCRETION OF PLENIPOTENTIARY NUMBER OF SHARES: □ OTHERS:

Draft

Resolution No. 2

of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna

of 29 December 2021

regarding issuing an opinion on the "Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Żywiec for the years 2019-2020".

§1.

Based on Article 90 g section 6 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on public offering and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to an organized trading system and on public companies, the General Shareholders' Meeting hereby decides to give a positive opinion on the "Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Group Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna with its seat in Żywiec for the years 2019-2020 " which was adopted by the Supervisory Board of the Company.

§ 2.

This Resolution comes into force upon its adoption.

□ FOR NUMBER OF SHARES: □ AGAINST NUMBER OF SHARES: □ ABSTAIN NUMBER OF SHARES: □ AT DISCRETION OF PLENIPOTENTIARY NUMBER OF SHARES: □ OTHERS:

…………………………………….

(date and venue)

…………………………………….

(signature of shareholder)