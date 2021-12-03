Log in
    ZWC   PLZYWIC00016

GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.

(ZWC)
  Report
Grupa Zywiec S A : Form to execute the right to vote by a plenipotentiary

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST
Uchwała nr 24

FORM

TO EXECUTE THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY A PLENIPOTENTIARY

This form concerns executing the right to vote by a plenipotentiary at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the company named: Grupa Żywiec S.A. with its seat in Żywiec (34-300), ul. Browarna 88, to be held in Warsaw (02-673), ul. Konstruktorska 13, on the 16th day of June, 2020.

I. Shareholder:

…………………………………….

(name, surname/ company's name)

…………………………………….

(address)

…………………………………….

(registration number)

II. Plenipotentiary:

…………………………………….

(name and surname of plenipotentiary)

…………………………………….

(address)

…………………………………….

(PESEL, REGON, KRS)

III. Instruction of voting in relation to the draft resolutions:

Draft

Resolution No. 1

of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna

of 29 December 2021

regarding election of Chairman of the Meeting.

According to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby decides to elect Mr. ………… as Chairman of the Meeting.

□ FOR

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ AGAINST

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ ABSTAIN

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ AT DISCRETION OF PLENIPOTENTIARY

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ OTHERS:

Draft

Resolution No. 2

of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna

of 29 December 2021

regarding issuing an opinion on the "Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Żywiec for the years 2019-2020".

§1.

Based on Article 90 g section 6 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on public offering and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to an organized trading system and on public companies, the General Shareholders' Meeting hereby decides to give a positive opinion on the "Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Group Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna with its seat in Żywiec for the years 2019-2020 " which was adopted by the Supervisory Board of the Company.

§ 2.

This Resolution comes into force upon its adoption.

□ FOR

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ AGAINST

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ ABSTAIN

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ AT DISCRETION OF PLENIPOTENTIARY

NUMBER OF SHARES:

□ OTHERS:

…………………………………….

(date and venue)

…………………………………….

(signature of shareholder)

PAGE

12

Disclaimer

Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 589 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2020 233 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 330 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 6,61%
Capitalization 5 341 M 1 313 M 1 315 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 211
Free-Float 1,65%
Chart GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Zywiec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Paul Amor Chief Executive Officer
Olga Prasal Chief Financial Officer
Soren Hagh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allan James Myers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Jasek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.7.44%1 313
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-12.45%95 813
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.27%57 450
AMBEV S.A.2.30%44 802
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.1.89%42 246
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-23.98%33 010