Grupa Zywiec S A : Form to execute the right to vote by a plenipotentiary

regarding election of Chairman of the Meeting.

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna of 29 June 2022

Instruction of voting in relation to the draft resolutions:

This form concerns executing the right to vote by a plenipotentiary at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the company named: Grupa Żywiec S.A. with its seat in Żywiec (34-300), ul. Browarna 88, to be held in Warsaw (00-844), ul. Grzybowska 56, on the 29th day of June, 2022.

TO EXECUTE THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY A PLENIPOTENTIARY

According to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby decides to elect Mrs. /Mr. ……..………. as Chairman

of the Meeting.

□ FOR □ AGAINST □ ABSTAIN □ AT DISCRETION OF PLENIPOTENTIARY NUMBER OF SHARES: NUMBER OF SHARES: NUMBER OF SHARES: NUMBER OF SHARES: □ OTHERS:

Draft

Resolution No. 2/2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna of 29 June 2022

regarding approval of the Report of the Management Board, the financial statements of

the Company and the consolidated financial statements

of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. for 2021.

According to Article 393 p. 1) and Article 395 § 2 p. 1) of the Commercial Companies Code and § 25 pas. 1 p. 1) of the Company's Statutes and Article 63c pas. 4 of the Accounting Act, this is to pass the following:

§ 1.

This is to approve the report of the Management Board on the activities of the Company as well as the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2021 which includes: