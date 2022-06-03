Grupa Zywiec S A : Regulations of the debate of Extraordinary General Meeting – 29.06.2022

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, or a person appointed by him, shall open the General Meeting. If none of these persons is present, each Member of the Supervisory Board can open the Meeting, or if they are absent - each of the shareholders provided that the shareholders representing the majority of the votes do not object to that.

II.

The Chairman of the General Meeting shall run the debate, give and take the floor, order voting, announce passed resolutions and shall be responsible for keeping order during the debate.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board or a person mentioned in Paragraph I shall conduct the election of the Chairman of the General Meeting from among its participants.

III.

Right after the Chairman is elected, the attendance list of all participants of the General Meeting with the specification of the number of shares owned by them is made. Then the Chairman shall sign the list which is afterwards presented to the participants.

A shareholder can participate in the General Meeting and execute the right of voting in person or by a plenipotentiary, and this fact should be marked on the attendance list. The power of attorney should be granted in writing or in electronic form in PDF format.