Grupa Zywiec S A : Total number of the shares and votes of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on 02.06.2022

Information on the total number of shares of Grupa Żywiec S.A. and the number of votes from these shares at the date of announcement of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. which was convened for 29th June 2022 /art. 402³ §1 point 2) of the Commercial Companies Code/
As on 2nd June 2022:
The total number of shares of Grupa Żywiec S.A.:
10.271.337
The number of votes from these shares:
10.271.337
All of these shares are ordinary bearer shares.
Disclaimer
Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:21:07 UTC.