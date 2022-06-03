Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Grupa Zywiec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWC   PLZYWIC00016

GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.

(ZWC)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06/03 05:17:58 am EDT
484.00 PLN   -1.22%
07:22aGRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Total number of the shares and votes of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on 02.06.2022
PU
04/21Grupa Zywiec Announces Resignation of Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski as Member of the Supervisory Board
CI
04/20Grupa Zywiec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Zywiec S A : Total number of the shares and votes of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on 02.06.2022

06/03/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on the total number of shares of Grupa Żywiec S.A. and the number of votes from these shares at the date of announcement of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. which was convened for 29th June 2022 /art. 402³ §1 point 2) of the Commercial Companies Code/

As on 2nd June 2022:

The total number of shares of Grupa Żywiec S.A.:

10.271.337

The number of votes from these shares:

10.271.337

All of these shares are ordinary bearer shares.

Disclaimer

Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.
07:22aGRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Total number of the shares and votes of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on 02.06..
PU
04/21Grupa Zywiec Announces Resignation of Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski as Member of the Supervis..
CI
04/20Grupa Zywiec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/16Grupa Zywiec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021GRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Form to execute the right to vote by a plenipotentiary
PU
2021Grupa Zywiec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021Grupa Zywiec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2021
CI
2021GRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Consolidated Financial report for I quarter 2021
PU
2021GRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Dividend for financial year 2020
PU
2021GRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 604 M 611 M 611 M
Net income 2021 407 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 238 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 033 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 791
Free-Float 1,65%
Chart GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Zywiec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Paul Amor CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Olga Prasal Chief Financial Officer
Soren Hagh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allan James Myers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Jasek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.-3.16%1 180
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-3.80%108 699
HEINEKEN N.V.-7.16%56 670
AMBEV S.A.-8.43%46 414
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.06%46 027
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED6.11%36 567