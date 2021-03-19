Grupa Zywiec S A : Appointment of the member of the Management Board

Date: 18.03.2021

CR no. 6/2021

Appointment of the member of the Management Board

The Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby announces as follows: On 18.03.2021, the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A., acting on the strength of Article 368, par. 4 of the Code of

Commercial Companies, decided to appoint Mr. Marcin Celejowski, as the Member of the

Management Board for another three-year terms of office on the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec

S.A.

Mr. Marcin Celejowski - Member of the Management Board and Sales Director of Grupa Żywiec S.A.

He is a graduate of Wrocław University of Technology, Faculty of Fundamental Problems of Technology

(Biotechnology). In the period 1997-2012, he worked for Unilever Polska in the following positions: Category Manager, Product Category Manager, Commercial Relations Manager, Sales Development Manager, CD Operations & Customer Marketing Director, Global Customer Marketing Director Drug Channel and Sales Director Execution and Distribution. Mr. Marcin Celejowski joined Grupa Żywiec in 2012 as Sales Director Modern Trade. Since January 2015, he has served as Director responsible for

Traditional Trade and Horeca. From 1 August 2015 he works as Sales Director of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From 16 September 2015 he is the Member of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A.

Mr. Marcin Celejowski is not engaged in competitive activities with respect to Grupa Żywiec S.A. and is not listed in the Register of Debtors kept on the basis of the National Court Register Act.