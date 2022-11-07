Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
176.50 MXN   -1.12%
09:12aAeromexico expands its global network to italy, japan, and spain
GL
10/25Mexican carrier Volaris banking on Mexico regaining Category 1 rating by 2023
RE
10/19Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEROMEXICO EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL NETWORK TO ITALY, JAPAN, AND SPAIN

11/07/2022 | 09:12am EST
Mexico City, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • From Mexico City, Aeromexico will begin service to Rome and restart service to Tokyo
  • From Guadalajara and Monterrey, Aeromexico will increase frequencies to Madrid to daily  
  • This will be Aeromexico´s largest schedule ever between Mexico and Europe, with 54 weekly non-stop flights during the peak summer season to five European cities: Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and now Rome

 Mexico City, November 7, 2022. - Aeromexico is excited to announce its continued commitment to connect Mexico with the world next summer. Starting March 25th the airline will fly non-stop to Rome and resume service to Asia through a daily non-stop flight to Tokyo, both from Mexico City. In addition, starting March 27th Aeromexico will increase frequencies to Madrid from both Monterrey and Guadalajara, first with five weekly flights, increasing to daily on June 1st.

Adding a new destination to its global network, Aeromexico will operate three non-stop flights a week on the Mexico City-Rome route, increasing to five flights on June 1st. Customers will not only have direct access to the `Eternal City`, but also convenient connections to many other exciting destinations in Italy such as Milan, Turin, Genoa, Venice, Florence, Naples, Catania, and Bologna.

With the return to Tokyo after almost 3 years, Aeromexico is excited to add Asia back to its global network, providing non-stop service to Mexico City and connecting options throughout Mexico and the Americas and via Tokyo to points throughout Asia.

Also, with the success of its Guadalajara – Madrid and Monterrey - Madrid routes, Aeromexico is expanding its frequencies in each market from three times weekly to daily operations by June 1st.  The frequencies will increase from three to five weekly March 27th, and then daily on June 1st.

Aeromexico currently connects Mexico and Spain with 20 weekly flights from Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. By June 2023, there will be 28 flights per week departing from those three cities to Spain.

With the new flights, Aeromexico´s offer to the European continent will increase by more than 20% vs summer 2022, operating 54 Mexico-Europe frequencies per week. This is the most service in history by Aeromexico between Mexico and Europe, all operated with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner; the safest, most modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly aircraft available.

All long-haul flights operated by Aeromexico are attractive for the interexchange of commodities, and Aeromexico Cargo has the capacity, infrastructure, and certifications to transport them. In the last 12 months, the company moved more than 136 thousand tons through its entire network.

Mexico's global airline will continue to offer the best connectivity in the country and by March 2023 will exceed 100 domestic and international routes, operating under the highest safety and service standards in the industry. 

                                                                                      -oo0oo-

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 21st anniversary, and serves 170 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 461 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
Net income 2021 -18 782 M -962 M -962 M
Net Debt 2021 56 625 M 2 901 M 2 901 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 079 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 868
Free-Float 90,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 176,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Claudia Angélica Cervantes Muñoz Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1,169.78%1 233
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.01%24 493
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.17%20 967
AIR CHINA LIMITED16.73%18 725
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.14%15 566
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.65%13 934