    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
Aeromexico resumes trading after Mexican stock market pause; shares fall 27%

12/17/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Aeromexico airplanes are pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico fell 27% in early afternoon trading on Friday following a temporary suspension earlier in the session due to a sharp drop in the stock triggered a day earlier.

The stock plunged on Thursday after the carrier, which has been under a Chapter 11 restructuring process in the United States since last year, announced that a third party would make an offer for its stock and valued its shares at a fraction of their previous price at 0.01 Mexican cent apiece.

In a midday release following its suspension from the bourse, Aeromexico said it had informed investors "of the imminent dilution of the current shareholders" because of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, in which debt holders like Apollo Global Management Inc will end up with most of its stock.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexico's stock exchange, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mexican airline said on Thursday that a third party would make an offer for its stock, valuing its shares at a fraction of their previous price. After Thursday's announcement, shares in the airline plummeted 75.6% to 0.90 peso, a historic low.

On Friday, the shares nosedived 27% to 1.27 pesos after reopening following the market statement.

After the trading suspension, shares in one of Aeromexico's main domestic competitors, budget airline Volaris, rose some 5.5% to 36.13 pesos apiece.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noé Torres; Edited by Diego Oré, Jonathan Oatis and Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Noe Torres and Kylie Madry


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 1.00% 70.47 Delayed Quote.42.51%
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.01% 34.32 End-of-day quote.38.55%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -52.30% 1.76 End-of-day quote.-76.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 50 074 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
Net income 2021 -3 409 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2021 65 131 M 3 142 M 3 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 201 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 47,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,76 MXN
Average target price 1,00 MXN
Spread / Average Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Claudia Angélica Cervantes Muñoz Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-76.69%58
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.97%22 833
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.86%18 144
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%16 179
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.06%15 184
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.40%12 968