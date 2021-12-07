Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeromexico says bankruptcy court accepts financing commitment letters

12/07/2021 | 12:01am EST
An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 9 fuselage, part of the new airplanes incorporated to its fleet, is pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said late on Monday a bankruptcy court has approved its commitment letters regarding exit financing and set a confirmation hearing for the plan for Jan. 18.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year, and has been undergoing a restructuring process with creditors and investors.

"The joint proposal has the support of our strategic partner Delta Air Lines and a solid group of long-term Mexican investors to meet requirements for foreign investment," Aeromexico said in a statement filed to Mexico's stock exchange.

"Aeromexico will continue to work with all key stakeholders to obtain court approval and continues to work to exit the restructuring process under Chapter 11 as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 50 074 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
Net income 2021 -3 409 M -160 M -160 M
Net Debt 2021 65 131 M 3 066 M 3 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 397 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 47,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,98 MXN
Average target price 1,00 MXN
Spread / Average Target -79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Claudia Angélica Cervantes Muñoz Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-34.04%156
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.61%22 948
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.35%19 262
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%15 879
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.71%15 140
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%13 150