Aeromexico shares drop after airline announces buyback plan

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airline
Aeromexico fell more than 5% after the market open
Tuesday after the company said it had requested permission from
the country's securities regulator to initiate a share buyback
program as part of its move from the national market onto a U.S.
stock exchange.
Aeromexico emerged from bankruptcy in March with a $5
billion investment plan and changes to its fleet, coming after
travel demand tanked in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Late in June, shareholders voted to back the exit from the
main Mexican stock exchange as part of the company's
restructuring.
As part of the restructuring, "Old shares are canceled, and
the new shares of a company are issued. Mexican law requires
delisting as part of that process," said Katie Coleman, co-chair
of law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed's corporate reorganization and
bankruptcy practice, which participated in the process.
After exiting Mexico, the airline planned to list on the New
York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq, according to its so-called
registration rights agreement filed in April.
Aeromexico said in a statement late Monday that it will list
new shares on the "Stock Exchange for the State of New York,"
though an Aeromexico spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment Tuesday as to whether the company was
referring to the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.
