  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
Grupo Aeromexico B de C : Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 billion in savings

04/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Aeromexico aeroplanes are pictured on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico has agreed to purchase 24 of Boeing's 737-8 and B737-9 MAX planes, and four 787-9 Dreamliners, as part of a deal that should yield an estimated $2 billion in savings, the Mexican airline said on Friday.

The carrier said that it had managed to negotiate better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts.

The agreement "represents a fundamental stage in Aeromexico's transformation for the coming years, under highly competitive economic conditions compared to current market values," the company said in a statement.

It did not disclose the price of the planes.

Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

(Reporting by Bangalore and Mexico City Newsrooms; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32 098 M 1 619 M 1 619 M
Net income 2020 -34 828 M -1 757 M -1 757 M
Net Debt 2020 65 131 M 3 286 M 3 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 031 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 968
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,50 MXN
Last Close Price 5,91 MXN
Spread / Highest target -66,2%
Spread / Average Target -74,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Antonio Cosío Pando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROMéXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.72%203
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.04%28 462
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.49%21 482
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.41%17 477
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.99%16 512
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.48%14 437
