Grupo Aeromexico B de C : U.S. prepares to downgrade Mexico air safety rating, sources say

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S.
government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety
rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new
U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing
agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said.
The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) planned move is
expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy
review of Mexico's aviation oversight by the agency.
Sources briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the FAA has had lengthy talks with Mexican
aviation regulators about its concerns. The sources said these
concerns had not all been addressed following an in-country
assessment.
The sources added that Mexican government officials have
been informed about the planned action and raised concerns.
One airline industry source said the FAA's concerns did not
involve flight safety issues but rather Mexico's oversight of
air carriers.
Downgrading Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 would mean
that current U.S. service by Mexican carriers would be
unaffected, but they could not launch new flights and
airline-to-airline marketing practices such as selling seats on
each other's flights in code-share arrangements would be
restricted.
The action would mean that the FAA has determined that
Mexico does not meet International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) safety standards as part of its safety assessment
program.
Mexico has been a top vacation spot for U.S. travelers
during the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring U.S. airlines to redirect
capacity they had previously flown to Europe before
transatlantic travel restrictions were imposed last year.
In April, Mexico was the by far the busiest foreign air
destination - with nearly 2.3 million passengers on U.S.-Mexico
flights - more than three times that of the Dominican Republic,
the next highest country, according to industry data.
An FAA spokesman declined to comment.
Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Delta Air Lines, which has a codeshare arrangement
with Aeromexico, will have to issue new tickets for
some passengers booked on Aeromexico flights as a result of the
downgrade, sources said.
Delta and Aeromexico declined to comment.
Delta and Aeromexico, joint venture partners since 2017, are
together offering about 3,900 transborder flights in June, more
than any other carrier, according to global data aviation
company Cirium. Delta owns 49% of Aeromexico but took a $770
million charge on its investment last year after the carrier's
Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Carlos Ozores, an aviation consultant at global consulting
and digital services provider ICF, said the move could impact
Delta and Aeromexico's codeshares, which drive incremental
sales, and force growth-driven low-cost airline Volaris https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-volaris-idINL1N2IB2QA
to revisit expansion plans to the United States.
This would not be the first time the FAA downgraded Mexico's
air safety rating. In 2010, the agency downgraded Mexico to
Category 2 due to suspected shortcomings within its civil
aviation authority, then restored its top rating about four
months later.
The FAA has said that downgrades mean an aviation authority
is deficient in areas such as technical expertise, trained
personnel, record-keeping and inspection procedures. Mexican
authorities said in 2010 there was no deterioration of flight
safety and that the downgrade was due to a shortage of flight
inspectors.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Tracy Rucinski in
Chicago and Frank Jack Daniel and Noe Torres in Mexico Cityl;
Editing by Stephen Coates)