  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
199.77 MXN   -2.07%
Mexican airline Volaris fires pilot who recorded near-crash

08/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volaris airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Volaris fired a pilot who filmed two of the carrier's planes nearly crashing at Mexico City's international airport in May, as the pilot broke airline rules by using a phone when she was not allowed to, Volaris said on Friday.

The pilot, Libertad Salmeron, acknowledged in interviews that she broke the "sterile cabin" guidelines, but insisted she had asked her superior for permission to record the video and warned the pilots involved in the near-crash that the runway at Benito Juarez International Airport was occupied.

The video, which Salmeron said she recorded as she was waiting on one runway to take off, shows a Volaris plane coming close to landing on top of another plane.

"Volaris ended its working relationship with First Official Salmeron for not guaranteeing the fulfillment of sterile cabin procedures and the... care of our clients," the airline said in a statement.

Sterile cabin procedures apply to anything below 10,000 feet, said independent aviation analyst Jose Suarez. Pilots are only allowed to focus on the task at hand to limit distractions, he said.

However, Suarez added the rule is frequently broken, noting Salmeron had her plane's brakes in place, meaning she posed no risk.

Volaris "is looking for a reason to justify the firing of this pilot," Suarez said. "Yes, there's the issue of 'sterile cabin,' but the real question is, is that really why she lost her job?"

Pilots union ASPA, which represents workers at rival airline Aeromexico, said in a statement it was "worried" about Salmeron's firing and that she had subsequently joined the union.

Aeromexico declined to confirm whether Salmeron had since joined the company.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.25% 20.31 End-of-day quote.-44.72%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -2.07% 199.77 End-of-day quote.1,337.19%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. 0.00% 4.34 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 45 461 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net income 2021 -18 782 M -943 M -943 M
Net Debt 2021 56 625 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 253 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 121
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 199,77
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Claudia Angélica Cervantes Muñoz Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1,337.19%1 368
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.62%24 917
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.02%21 694
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.81%18 470
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%14 333
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.38%14 255