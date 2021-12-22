Shares in Aeromexico jump again, analysts see speculation at work

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Aeromexico
rose sharply for a third day on Wednesday, bucking
the initial impact of a restructuring plan under its Chapter 11
bankruptcy proceedings in the United States which had slashed
the value of the airline's stock.
The shares rose as much as 58%, or 3.43 pesos per share,
with a cumulative increase of nearly 200% this week, driven by
what analysts said was speculative buying.
The surge comes after the stock slumped to an historic low
of 0.90 pesos last week after the announcement of a public
tender offer by an unnamed third party which proposed offering
0.01 peso for each outstanding Aeromexico share.
"It's speculation, we don't see anything other than that,"
Carlos Hernandez, an analyst at Masari Casa de Bolsa, said of
the market appetite for the airline's stock.
Despite the rally, which has led the stock exchange to
repeatedly carry out volatility auctions on Aeromexico's stock,
the shares are still some way below 4 pesos, the price they were
trading at before the tender announcement.
Analysts and traders said further details on restructuring
plans would be likely to determine future market moves.
"The company has to clarify the conditions of the takeover
bid and then see how professional investors who determine
whether or not it's convenient to participate in the takeover
behave," said Gustavo Fuentes, an independent market analyst.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire. Editing by Jane
Merriman)