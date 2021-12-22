Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
Shares in Aeromexico jump again, analysts see speculation at work

12/22/2021 | 02:08pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Aeromexico rose sharply for a third day on Wednesday, bucking the initial impact of a restructuring plan under its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States which had slashed the value of the airline's stock.

The shares rose as much as 58%, or 3.43 pesos per share, with a cumulative increase of nearly 200% this week, driven by what analysts said was speculative buying.

The surge comes after the stock slumped to an historic low of 0.90 pesos last week after the announcement of a public tender offer by an unnamed third party which proposed offering 0.01 peso for each outstanding Aeromexico share.

"It's speculation, we don't see anything other than that," Carlos Hernandez, an analyst at Masari Casa de Bolsa, said of the market appetite for the airline's stock.

Despite the rally, which has led the stock exchange to repeatedly carry out volatility auctions on Aeromexico's stock, the shares are still some way below 4 pesos, the price they were trading at before the tender announcement.

Analysts and traders said further details on restructuring plans would be likely to determine future market moves.

"The company has to clarify the conditions of the takeover bid and then see how professional investors who determine whether or not it's convenient to participate in the takeover behave," said Gustavo Fuentes, an independent market analyst. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
02:08pShares in Aeromexico jump again, analysts see speculation at work
RE
12/20Aeromexico creditor opposes bankruptcy restructuring plan
RE
12/17Aeromexico resumes trading after Mexican stock market pause; shares fall 27%
RE
12/12Sixth Motion for Exclusivity Period Extension Approved For Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de ..
CI
12/10Third Amended DIP Financing Approved for Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.
CI
12/08Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Da..
CI
12/07Aeromexico says bankruptcy court accepts financing commitment letters
RE
11/08Grupo Aerom?xico, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date..
CI
10/29Aerom?xico Expands Operations to Terminal 1 At Mexico City Airport
CI
10/21Fifth Motion for Exclusivity Period Extension Approved For Grupo Aerom?xico, S.A.B. de ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 50 074 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
Net income 2021 -3 409 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2021 65 131 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 480 M 71,3 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 47,0%
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Claudia Angélica Cervantes Muñoz Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-71.26%71
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.20%24 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.06%19 910
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%16 209
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.49%14 953
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.57%14 225