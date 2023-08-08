Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : Current Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
Today at 01:51 pm
Share
OMA ratifies External Auditor for the
Company and its subsidiaries
Mexico City, Mexico, August 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs that its Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, has ratified the firm Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza, S.C., member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to provide external audit services for the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ending December 31, 2023.
About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,200 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 17:50:09 UTC.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company's segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport. The Company's airports serve the Monterrey metropolitan area; approximately three tourist destinations, such as Acapulco, Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo; over seven regional centers, such as Chihuahua, Culiacan, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Torreon and Zacatecas, and approximately two border cities, such as Ciudad Juarez and Reynosa.