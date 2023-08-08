OMA ratifies External Auditor for the

Company and its subsidiaries

Mexico City, Mexico, August 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs that its Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, has ratified the firm Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza, S.C., member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to provide external audit services for the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ending December 31, 2023.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,200 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

