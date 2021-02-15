Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

02/15/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020

Operating and Financial Results

Mexico City, Mexico, February 15, 2021- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2020.

Full year 2020 Summary

  • Ps.1,506 in Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2020.

  • Passenger traffic decreased 52.3%, reaching 11.1 million passengers in 2020, as a consequence of the contingency generated by the outbreak of COVID-19.

  • In 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.2,549 million and the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.0%.

4Q20 Summary

  • Passenger traffic decreased 44.5%, reaching 3.3 million passengers. Passenger traffic showed a recovery during the fourth quarter compared to the decrease of 62.4% during 3Q20. The airports with the lowest decline in passengers, in percentage terms, compared to 4Q19 were Mazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa and Zacatecas.

  • Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.472 million for the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations:

Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry

+52 (81) 8625 4300

+52 (81) 8625 4308

rperezpliego@oma.aero

ecamacho@oma.aero

www.oma.aero

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)

4Q19

4Q20

% Var

2019

2020

% Var

Passenger Traffic

5,952

3,305

(44.5)

23,168

11,063

(52.3)

Aeronautical Revenues

1,442

919

(36.3)

5,753

2,943

(48.8)

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

473

307

(35.1)

1,820

1,171

(35.6)

Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,915

1,226

(36.0)

7,572

4,114

(45.7)

Construction Revenues

348

396

13.9

955

1,254

31.3

Total Revenues

2,263

1,623

(28.3)

8,527

5,367

(37.1)

Adjusted EBITDA

1,402

853

(39.2)

5,563

2,549

(54.2)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

73.2%

69.6%

73.5%

62.0%

Income from Operations

1,165

532

(54.3)

4,855

1,721

(64.5)

Operating Margin (%)

51.5%

32.8%

56.9%

32.1%

Consolidated Net Income

761

239

(68.6)

3,227

1,098

(66.0)

Net Income of Controlling Interest

758

239

(68.5)

3,220

1,094

(66.0)

EPS (Ps.)

1.94

0.61

(68.4)

8.20

2.80

(65.8)

EPADS (US$)

0.82

0.25

(70.0)

3.48

1.13

(67.6)

MDP and Strategic Investments

491

472

(3.8)

1,357

1,506

11.0

OMA will hold its 4Q20 earnings conference call on February 16, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern time, 10:00 am Mexico City time.

Conference call registration is available here.Upon registration, you will receive an email with

all details to connect to the conference call.

m Eastern

Upon registration, you will receive an email with

4Q20 Operating Results

Operations, Passengers, and Cargo

During the quarter, there were no new route openings or definitive cancellations. The number of seats offered decreased 36.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, due mainly to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.

Total passenger traffic decreased 44.5%. Of total traffic, 91.0% was domestic and 9.0% was international.

Domestic passenger traffic decreased 42.7% and international passenger traffic decreased 57.5%, which reflects restrictions on air travel in the international market.

The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic decline were:

  • Monterrey (-47.6%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Tijuana routes.

  • Culiacán (-32.2%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.

  • Chihuahua (-45.0%), on its Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara routes.

  • Ciudad Juárez (-43.0%), mainly on its Mexico City and Guadalajara routes.

However, the Mazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas airports showed a better performance in percentage terms than the rest of the airports compared to 4Q19.

4Q19

4Q20

% Var

2019

2020

% Var

Available Seats

8,050,523

5,120,419

(36.4)

31,189,588

17,357,934

(44.3)

Passenger Traffic:

Domestic International

5,251,473 700,029

3,007,236 297,671

(42.7) (57.5)

20,416,764 2,751,296

  • 9,877,697 (51.6)

  • 1,184,991 (56.9)

Total Passenger Traffic

Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)

5,951,502 5,909,850

3,304,907 3,267,069

(44.5)

(44.7)

23,168,060 22,999,049

  • 11,062,688 (52.3)

  • 10,935,746 (52.5)

General Aviation

41,652

37,838

(9.2)

169,011

126,942

(24.9)

Cargo Units

248,675

309,539

24.5

976,203

932,419

(4.5)

Workload Units

6,200,177

3,614,446

(41.7)

24,144,263

11,995,107

(50.3)

Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):

Domestic

International

73,044 11,735

55,064 7,435

(24.6) (36.6)

294,154 45,926

  • 187,239 (36.3)

  • 26,917 (41.4)

Total Flight Operations

84,779

62,499

(26.3)

340,080

214,156

(37.0)

Commercial Operations

The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 89.9% as of December 31, 2020. During the quarter, a total of 53 m2 in commercial spaces were vacated.

Hotel Services

  • The NH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 41.6% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,901 per night, during the quarter.

  • Hilton Garden Inn had a 24.8% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,833 per night during the quarter.

Freight Logistics Services

  • OMA Carga's revenues increased by 6.0% due to higher handling, storage and custody activity related to air import cargo, as well as handling activity related to air export cargo during the quarter. Total tonnage handled increased 4.4% to 7,938 metric tons.

Industrial Services

  • OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.16 million, an increase of 43.1% compared to 4Q19. The increase is due to additional revenues generated from three warehouses rented during 2020, which started generating revenues in the quarter.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues

Aeronautical revenues decreased 36.3%.

(Ps. Thousands)

4Q19

4Q20

% Var

2019

2020

% Var

Domestic Passenger Charges

954,657

633,240

(33.7)

3,776,401

1,857,559

(50.8)

International Passenger Charges

290,381

142,923

(50.8)

1,207,989

542,933

(55.1)

Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights

197,287

143,023

(27.5)

768,272

542,065

(29.4)

Aeronautical Revenues

1,442,325

919,186

(36.3)

5,752,662

2,942,558

(48.8)

Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)

242.3

278.1

14.8

248.3

266.0

7.1

Non-aeronautical revenues decreased 35.1%.

Commercial revenues decreased 37.7%. The line items with the largest variations were:

  • Parking, -53.5%, due to the reduction in short and long stay operations. The decrease in mostly driven by a slower passenger traffic recovery in Monterrey Airport compared to the average of our airports.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
11:47aGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Operati..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA informs about the amended filing of a..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA announces approval of Master Developm..
PU
2020JPMorgan Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to Overweight From Neu..
MT
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operatin..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA designates External Auditor for the C..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operati..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Shareholders' Meeting approves cancel..
PU
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Calls Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
2020GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 977 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2020 1 304 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 199 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 46 419 M 2 326 M 2 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 872
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 139,82 MXN
Last Close Price 120,05 MXN
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ricardo Dueñas Espriu Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo Chief Financial Officer
Diego Quintana Kawage Chairman
Enrique Navarro Manjarrez Director-Airports Operations
Alberto Felipe Mulás Alonso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.50%2 346
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND0.80%30 239
FRAPORT AG-7.78%5 097
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-13.31%4 490
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-15.68%4 148
SATS LTD.2.76%3 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ