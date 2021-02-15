Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
Mexico City, Mexico, February 15, 2021-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2020.
Full year 2020 Summary
Ps.1,506 in Capital investments and major maintenanceincluded in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plusstrategic investmentsin 2020.
Passenger trafficdecreased 52.3%, reaching 11.1 million passengers in 2020, as a consequence of the contingency generated by the outbreak of COVID-19.
In 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.2,549 million and the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.0%.
4Q20 Summary
Passenger traffic decreased 44.5%, reaching 3.3 million passengers.Passenger traffic showed a recovery during the fourth quarter compared to the decrease of 62.4% during 3Q20. The airports with the lowest decline in passengers, in percentage terms, compared to 4Q19 were Mazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa and Zacatecas.
Capital investments and major maintenanceincluded in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plusstrategic investmentswere Ps.472 million for the quarter.
4Q20 Operating Results
Operations, Passengers, and Cargo
During the quarter, there were no new route openings or definitive cancellations. The number of seats offered decreased 36.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, due mainly to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.
Total passenger trafficdecreased 44.5%. Of total traffic, 91.0% was domestic and 9.0% was international.
Domestic passenger trafficdecreased 42.7% and international passenger traffic decreased 57.5%, which reflects restrictions on air travel in the international market.
The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic decline were:
Monterrey (-47.6%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Tijuana routes.
Culiacán (-32.2%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.
Chihuahua (-45.0%), on its Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara routes.
Ciudad Juárez (-43.0%), mainly on its Mexico City and Guadalajara routes.
However, theMazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecasairports showed a better performance in percentage terms than the rest of the airports compared to 4Q19.
4Q19
4Q20
% Var
2019
2020
% Var
Available Seats
8,050,523
5,120,419
(36.4)
31,189,588
17,357,934
(44.3)
Passenger Traffic:
Domestic International
5,251,473 700,029
3,007,236 297,671
(42.7) (57.5)
20,416,764 2,751,296
9,877,697 (51.6)
1,184,991 (56.9)
Total Passenger Traffic
Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)
5,951,5025,909,850
3,304,9073,267,069
(44.5)
(44.7)
23,168,06022,999,049
11,062,688 (52.3)
10,935,746 (52.5)
General Aviation
41,652
37,838
(9.2)
169,011
126,942
(24.9)
Cargo Units
248,675
309,539
24.5
976,203
932,419
(4.5)
Workload Units
6,200,177
3,614,446
(41.7)
24,144,263
11,995,107
(50.3)
Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):
Domestic
International
73,044 11,735
55,064 7,435
(24.6) (36.6)
294,154 45,926
187,239 (36.3)
26,917 (41.4)
Total Flight Operations
84,779
62,499
(26.3)
340,080
214,156
(37.0)
Commercial Operations
The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 89.9% as of December 31, 2020. During the quarter, a total of 53 m2in commercial spaces were vacated.
Hotel Services
TheNH Collection Terminal 2 Hotelhad a 41.6% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,901 per night, during the quarter.
Hilton Garden Innhad a 24.8% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,833 per night during the quarter.
Freight Logistics Services
OMA Carga'srevenues increased by 6.0% due to higher handling, storage and custody activity related to air import cargo, as well as handling activity related to air export cargo during the quarter. Total tonnage handled increased 4.4% to 7,938 metric tons.
Industrial Services
OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park:Revenues reached Ps.16 million, an increase of 43.1% compared to 4Q19. The increase is due to additional revenues generated from three warehouses rented during 2020, which started generating revenues in the quarter.
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenues
Aeronautical revenuesdecreased 36.3%.
(Ps. Thousands)
4Q19
4Q20
% Var
2019
2020
% Var
Domestic Passenger Charges
954,657
633,240
(33.7)
3,776,401
1,857,559
(50.8)
International Passenger Charges
290,381
142,923
(50.8)
1,207,989
542,933
(55.1)
Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights
197,287
143,023
(27.5)
768,272
542,065
(29.4)
Aeronautical Revenues
1,442,325
919,186
(36.3)
5,752,662
2,942,558
(48.8)
Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)
242.3
278.1
14.8
248.3
266.0
7.1
Non-aeronautical revenuesdecreased 35.1%.
Commercial revenuesdecreased 37.7%. The line items with the largest variations were:
Parking,-53.5%, due to the reduction in short and long stay operations. The decrease in mostly driven by a slower passenger traffic recovery in Monterrey Airport compared to the average of our airports.
