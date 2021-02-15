Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020

Operating and Financial Results

Mexico City, Mexico, February 15, 2021- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2020.

Full year 2020 Summary

 Ps.1,506 in Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2020.

 Passenger traffic decreased 52.3%, reaching 11.1 million passengers in 2020, as a consequence of the contingency generated by the outbreak of COVID-19.

 In 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.2,549 million and the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.0%.

4Q20 Summary

 Passenger traffic decreased 44.5%, reaching 3.3 million passengers. Passenger traffic showed a recovery during the fourth quarter compared to the decrease of 62.4% during 3Q20. The airports with the lowest decline in passengers, in percentage terms, compared to 4Q19 were Mazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa and Zacatecas.

 Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.472 million for the quarter.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 4Q19 4Q20 % Var 2019 2020 % Var Passenger Traffic 5,952 3,305 (44.5) 23,168 11,063 (52.3) Aeronautical Revenues 1,442 919 (36.3) 5,753 2,943 (48.8) Non-Aeronautical Revenues 473 307 (35.1) 1,820 1,171 (35.6) Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,915 1,226 (36.0) 7,572 4,114 (45.7) Construction Revenues 348 396 13.9 955 1,254 31.3 Total Revenues 2,263 1,623 (28.3) 8,527 5,367 (37.1) Adjusted EBITDA 1,402 853 (39.2) 5,563 2,549 (54.2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 73.2% 69.6% 73.5% 62.0% Income from Operations 1,165 532 (54.3) 4,855 1,721 (64.5) Operating Margin (%) 51.5% 32.8% 56.9% 32.1% Consolidated Net Income 761 239 (68.6) 3,227 1,098 (66.0) Net Income of Controlling Interest 758 239 (68.5) 3,220 1,094 (66.0) EPS (Ps.) 1.94 0.61 (68.4) 8.20 2.80 (65.8) EPADS (US$) 0.82 0.25 (70.0) 3.48 1.13 (67.6) MDP and Strategic Investments 491 472 (3.8) 1,357 1,506 11.0

OMA will hold its 4Q20 earnings conference call on February 16, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern time, 10:00 am Mexico City time. Conference call registration is available here.Upon registration, you will receive an email with all details to connect to the conference call. m Eastern

4Q20 Operating Results

Operations, Passengers, and Cargo

During the quarter, there were no new route openings or definitive cancellations. The number of seats offered decreased 36.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, due mainly to the number of routes suspended by the airlines.

Total passenger traffic decreased 44.5%. Of total traffic, 91.0% was domestic and 9.0% was international.

Domestic passenger traffic decreased 42.7% and international passenger traffic decreased 57.5%, which reflects restrictions on air travel in the international market.

The airports with the largest contribution to passenger traffic decline were:

 Monterrey (-47.6%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Tijuana routes.

 Culiacán (-32.2%), on its Mexico City, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.

 Chihuahua (-45.0%), on its Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara routes.

 Ciudad Juárez (-43.0%), mainly on its Mexico City and Guadalajara routes.

However, the Mazatlán, Culiacán, Reynosa, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas airports showed a better performance in percentage terms than the rest of the airports compared to 4Q19.

4Q19 4Q20 % Var 2019 2020 % Var Available Seats 8,050,523 5,120,419 (36.4) 31,189,588 17,357,934 (44.3) Passenger Traffic: Domestic International 5,251,473 700,029 3,007,236 297,671 (42.7) (57.5) 20,416,764 2,751,296 9,877,697 (51.6)

1,184,991 (56.9) Total Passenger Traffic Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter) 5,951,502 5,909,850 3,304,907 3,267,069 (44.5) (44.7) 23,168,060 22,999,049 11,062,688 (52.3)

10,935,746 (52.5) General Aviation 41,652 37,838 (9.2) 169,011 126,942 (24.9) Cargo Units 248,675 309,539 24.5 976,203 932,419 (4.5) Workload Units 6,200,177 3,614,446 (41.7) 24,144,263 11,995,107 (50.3) Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings): Domestic International 73,044 11,735 55,064 7,435 (24.6) (36.6) 294,154 45,926 187,239 (36.3)

26,917 (41.4) Total Flight Operations 84,779 62,499 (26.3) 340,080 214,156 (37.0)

Commercial Operations

The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 89.9% as of December 31, 2020. During the quarter, a total of 53 m2 in commercial spaces were vacated.

Hotel Services

 The NH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 41.6% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,901 per night, during the quarter.

 Hilton Garden Inn had a 24.8% occupancy rate. The average room rate was Ps.1,833 per night during the quarter.

Freight Logistics Services

 OMA Carga's revenues increased by 6.0% due to higher handling, storage and custody activity related to air import cargo, as well as handling activity related to air export cargo during the quarter. Total tonnage handled increased 4.4% to 7,938 metric tons.

Industrial Services

 OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.16 million, an increase of 43.1% compared to 4Q19. The increase is due to additional revenues generated from three warehouses rented during 2020, which started generating revenues in the quarter.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues

Aeronautical revenues decreased 36.3%.

(Ps. Thousands) 4Q19 4Q20 % Var 2019 2020 % Var Domestic Passenger Charges 954,657 633,240 (33.7) 3,776,401 1,857,559 (50.8) International Passenger Charges 290,381 142,923 (50.8) 1,207,989 542,933 (55.1) Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights 197,287 143,023 (27.5) 768,272 542,065 (29.4) Aeronautical Revenues 1,442,325 919,186 (36.3) 5,752,662 2,942,558 (48.8) Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.) 242.3 278.1 14.8 248.3 266.0 7.1 Non-aeronautical revenues decreased 35.1%.

Commercial revenues decreased 37.7%. The line items with the largest variations were: