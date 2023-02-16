Advanced search
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
177.60 MXN   +0.51%
04:26pGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA Announces Payment Date for Ps. 1,450 Million Dividend
PU
02/15Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA's Shareholders' Meeting approves extraordinary dividend payment of up to Ps.1,450 million - Form 6-K
PU
02/14Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA's Shareholders' Meeting Approves Extraordinary Dividend Payment of Up to Ps.1,450 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results

02/16/2023 | 05:26pm EST
OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022

Operating and Financial Results

Mexico City, Mexico, February 16, 2023- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22).

Full year 2022 Summary

  • Passenger traffic reached 23.2 million during 2022, surpassing by 0.2% prepandemic levels of 2019; and increased 28.8%, compared to 2021.
  • In 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.7,088 million surpassing Adjusted EBTIDA of 2019 and 2021 by 27.4% and 38.7%, respectively. In 2022, the Adjusted EBITDA margin was of 76.3%.
  • The capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2022 reached Ps.3,277 million.
  • During the year, OMA distributed dividends for Ps.6,616 million; the leverage level measured by Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA was of 1.0x as of December 31, 2022.

4Q22 Summary

  • Passenger traffic increased 20.7% during 4Q22, as compared to 4Q21, reaching 6.5 million passengers, and increased 8.7% as compared to 4Q19. The airports with the highest traffic growth compared to 4Q21 were Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Chihuahua and Mazatlán.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to Ps.1,939 million, which compares to Ps.1,521 million in 4Q21, and was 38.2% higher than 4Q19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 75.8%, compared to 74.9% in 4Q21 and 73.2% in 4Q19.
  • Capital investments and major maintenance works included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.1,244 million in the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo +52 (81) 8625 4300 rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry +52 (81) 8625 4308 ecamacho@oma.aero

www.oma.aero

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)

4Q19

4Q21

4Q22

%Var

%Var

2019

2021

2022

%Var

%Var

vs4Q19

vs 4Q21

vs 2019

vs 2021

Passenger Traffic

5,952

5,359

6,469

8.7

20.7

23,168

18,025

23,221

0.2

28.8

Aeronautical Revenues

1,442

1,552

1,956

35.6

26.0

5,753

5,278

7,056

22.6

33.7

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

473

479

604

27.6

26.0

1,820

1,653

2,230

22.5

34.9

Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,915

2,031

2,559

33.6

26.0

7,572

6,931

9,285

22.6

34.0

Construction Revenues

348

648

1,106

218.1

70.6

955

1,789

2,649

177.5

48.1

Total Revenues

2,263

2,680

3,666

62.0

36.8

8,527

8,720

11,935

40.0

36.9

Adjusted EBITDA

1,402

1,521

1,939

38.2

27.5

5,563

5,110

7,088

27.4

38.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

73.2%

74.9%

75.8%

73.5%

73.7%

76.3%

Income from Operations

1,165

1,275

1,749

50.2

37.1

4,855

4,110

6,064

24.9

47.5

Operating Margin (%)

51.5%

47.6%

47.7%

56.9%

47.1%

50.8%

Consolidated Net Income

761

1,016

1,135

49.1

11.8

3,227

2,864

3,917

21.4

36.8

Net Income of Controlling Interest

758

1,013

1,130

49.1

11.5

3,220

2,857

3,901

21.2

36.5

EPS (Ps.)

1.94

2.62

2.93

51.1

11.5

8.20

7.35

10.10

23.2

37.4

EPADS (US$)

0.82

1.03

1.20

46.5

17.2

3.48

2.87

4.15

19.4

44.4

MDP and Strategic Investments

491

752

1,244

153.4

65.4

1,357

2,117

3,277

141.5

54.8

OMA will hold its 4Q22 earnings conference call on February 17, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern time, 07:00 a.m. Mexico City time.

Call +1-877-407-9208toll-free from the U.S. or +1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13735525. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/en/calendario-de-eventos.

4Q22 Operating Results

Operations, Passengers, and Cargo

The number of seats offered increased 19.1% compared to 4Q21 and increased 5.3%, compared to 4Q19.

During the quarter, 10 new routes, started operations, of which 8 were international and 2 domestic.

Airline

Opened

# Routes

Origin

Destination

Type

Domestic Routes

Aeroméxico

2

Monterrey

Guanajuato

Regular

Monterrey

Querétaro

Regular

International Routes

Aeroméxico

2

Monterrey

Los Angeles

Regular

Monterrey

Detroit

Regular

Spirit Airlines

2

Monterrey

Houston

Regular

Monterrey

Austin

Regular

American Airlines

1

Monterrey

New York

Regular

Mazatlán

Winnipeg

Seasonal

Sunwing

3

Mazatlán

Montreal

Seasonal

Mazatlán

Kelowna

Seasonal

2

Total passenger traffic reached 6.5 million passengers, an increase of 20.7% as compared to 4Q21 and an increase of 8.7% versus 4Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.5% was domestic and 12.5% was international.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 20.9%, compared to 4Q21, while international traffic increased 19.7%. Compared to 4Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic increased 7.8% and 15.0%, respectively.

The airports with the largest passenger traffic growth in volume terms as compared to 4Q21, were:

  • Monterrey (+26.5%), on its Mexico City, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Cancún, Toluca, Tijuana and Guadalajara routes.
  • Ciudad Juárez (+23.0%), on its Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey routes.
  • Culiacán (+17.8%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali, Guadalajara, Cancún and Monterrey routes.
  • Chihuahua (+19.7%), on its Guadalajara, Cancún, Monterrey and Tijuana routes.
  • Mazatlán (+15.3%), on its Tijuana, Dallas, Mexico City and Phoenix routes.

The airports with the largest passenger traffic recovery in volume terms as compared to 4Q19, were:

  • Monterrey (+10.6%), on its Cancún, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Dallas, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.
  • Ciudad Juárez (+36.4%), on its Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey routes.
  • Mazatlán (+22.2%), on its Tijuana, Mexico City, Phoenix, Dallas and Chihuahua routes.
  • Chihuahua (+10.0%), on its Guadalajara and Cancún routes.
  • Culiacán (+4.6%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali and Cancún routes.

4Q19

4Q21

4Q22

%Var

%Var

2019

2021

2022

%Var

%Var

vs4Q19

vs 4Q21

vs 2019

vs 2021

Available Seats

8,050,523

7,118,561

8,478,381

5.3

19.1

31,189,588

24,618,267

30,871,950

(1.0)

25.4

Passenger Traffic:

Domestic

5,251,473

4,685,837

5,663,166

7.8

20.9

20,416,764

15,723,316

20,506,631

0.4

30.4

International

700,029

672,946

805,355

15.0

19.7

2,751,296

2,301,848

2,714,115

(1.4)

17.9

Total Passenger Traffic

5,951,502

5,358,783

6,468,521

8.7

20.7

23,168,060

18,025,164

23,220,746

0.2

28.8

Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)

5,909,850

5,316,655

6,430,243

8.8

20.9

22,999,049

17,867,259

23,069,727

0.3

29.1

General Aviation

41,652

42,128

38,278

(8.1)

(9.1)

169,011

157,905

151,019

(10.6)

(4.4)

Cargo Units

248,675

361,324

330,856

33.0

(8.4)

976,203

1,230,997

1,344,476

37.7

9.2

Workload Units

6,200,177

5,720,107

6,799,377

9.7

18.9

24,144,263

19,256,161

24,565,222

1.7

27.6

Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):

Domestic

73,044

65,846

67,146

(8.1)

2.0

294,154

237,735

258,912

(12.0)

8.9

International

11,735

11,381

10,729

(8.6)

(5.7)

45,926

41,622

40,190

(12.5)

(3.4)

Total Flight Operations

84,779

77,227

77,875

(8.1)

0.8

340,080

279,357

299,102

(12.0)

7.1

3

Commercial Operations

The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 93.5% as of December 31, 2022.

Freight Logistics Services

  • OMA Carga's revenues increased by 20.0%, compared to 4Q21 due to an increase in handling of higher commercial value cargo in handling, storage and custody services related to ground and air import cargo. Total tonnage handled was 8,627 metric tons, 14.0% lower than 4Q21.

Hotel Services

  • The NH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 81.5% occupancy rate, compared to 78.3% in 4Q21, with an 21.5% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,850 per night.
  • Hilton Garden Inn had a 75.1% occupancy rate, compared to 60.1% in 4Q21, with a 10.1% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,224 per night.

Industrial Services

  • OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.19.4 million, an increase of 10.1% versus 4Q21. The increase is explained by a higher number of leased warehouses as compared to 4Q21. Construction of one warehouse with an area of 10,436 m2 started during the quarter.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues

Aeronautical revenues increased 26.0% mainly due to an increase in passenger traffic, compared to 4Q21, as well as the increase in aeronautical tariffs during 1Q22.

(Ps. Thousands)

4Q21

4Q22

% Var

2021

2022

% Var

Domestic Passenger Charges

1,035,733

1,336,913

29.1

3,422,714

4,791,166

40.0

International Passenger Charges

323,764

375,387

15.9

1,169,292

1,375,479

17.6

Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights

192,996

243,379

26.1

685,721

888,898

29.6

Aeronautical Revenues

1,552,492

1,955,680

26.0

5,277,728

7,055,543

33.7

Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)

289.7

302.3

4.4

292.8

303.8

3.8

Non-aeronautical revenues increased 26.0%.

Commercial revenues increased 34.6%. The line items with the largest increases were:

  • Parking, +46.4%, as a result of an increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher penetration in the Chihuahua, Monterrey and Culiacán airports.

4

  • Car Rentals, Restaurants and Retail, +58.3%, +27.8% and +22.5%, respectively, as a result of an increase in revenue share and the start of operations of new initiatives implemented.
  • VIP Lounges, +48.1%, as a result of the transition to a direct operation of the OMA Premium Lounges and an increase in number of users of these lounges.

(Ps. Thousands)

4Q21

4Q22

% Var

2021

2022

% Var

Commercial Activities:

Parking

66,458

97,275

46.4

217,728

340,095

56.2

Advertising

21,222

17,702

(16.6)

70,338

73,579

4.6

Retail

28,371

34,744

22.5

86,128

124,726

44.8

Duty Free

3,067

3,521

14.8

10,318

15,183

47.2

Restaurants

38,331

48,968

27.8

120,148

176,844

47.2

Car Rentals

39,915

63,193

58.3

142,651

205,019

43.7

Passenger Services

1,065

2,137

100.7

3,561

5,232

46.9

Time Shares & Hotel Promotion

3,776

4,422

17.1

13,557

16,960

25.1

Communications and Networks

4,531

4,649

2.6

18,137

16,350

(9.9)

VIP Lounges

15,512

22,966

48.1

49,381

80,933

63.9

Financial Services

2,252

3,128

38.9

8,355

13,013

55.8

Other Services

10,046

12,913

28.5

39,275

43,970

12.0

Total Revenues from Commercial Activities

234,547

315,619

34.6

779,577

1,111,903

42.6

Diversification revenues increased 24.1%, mainly due to higher revenues from Hotel Services and OMA Carga.

(Ps. Thousands)

4Q21

4Q22

% Var

2021

2022

% Var

Diversification Activities:

Hotel Services

72,646

92,132

26.8

221,728

325,495

46.8

OMA Carga (Freight Logistics Service)

63,036

75,621

20.0

257,210

329,793

28.2

Real Estate Services

5,996

6,980

16.4

19,721

26,364

33.7

Industrial Services

17,585

19,369

10.1

63,737

73,760

15.7

Other Services

1,437

5,302

269.0

6,889

10,858

57.6

Total Revenues from Diversification Activities

160,700

199,405

24.1

569,285

766,270

34.6

Complementary Activities:

Checked Baggage Screening

43,942

54,066

23.0

150,238

198,336

32.0

Other Leases

28,809

25,199

(12.5)

122,639

118,851

(3.1)

Access Rights

8,041

7,044

(12.4)

21,316

24,892

16.8

Other Services

2,803

2,197

(21.6)

10,324

9,551

(7.5)

Total Revenues from Complementary Activities

83,595

88,506

5.9

304,517

351,629

15.5

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

478,842

603,530

26.0

1,653,379

2,229,802

34.9

Non-Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)

89.4

93.3

4.4

91.7

96.0

4.7

Construction revenues represent the value of improvements to concessioned assets. They are equal to construction costs and generate neither a gain nor a loss. Construction revenues and costs are determined based on the advance in the execution of projects in accordance with the airports' Master Development Programs (MDP), and variations depend on the rate of project execution.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 22:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
