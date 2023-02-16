Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results
OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022
Operating and Financial Results
Mexico City, Mexico, February 16, 2023- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22).
Full year 2022 Summary
Passenger traffic reached 23.2 million during 2022, surpassing by 0.2% prepandemic levels of 2019;and increased 28.8%, compared to 2021.
In 2022,Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.7,088 million surpassing Adjusted EBTIDA of 2019 and 2021 by 27.4% and 38.7%, respectively. In 2022, the Adjusted EBITDA margin was of 76.3%.
The capital investments and major maintenanceincluded in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2022 reached Ps.3,277 million.
During the year, OMA distributeddividends for Ps.6,616 million; the leverage level measured by Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA was of 1.0x as of December 31, 2022.
4Q22 Summary
Passenger traffic increased 20.7% during 4Q22, as compared to 4Q21, reaching 6.5 million passengers, and increased 8.7% as compared to 4Q19.The airports with the highest traffic growth compared to 4Q21 were Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Chihuahua and Mazatlán.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to Ps.1,939 million, which compares to Ps.1,521 million in 4Q21, and was 38.2% higher than 4Q19.
Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 75.8%, compared to 74.9% in 4Q21 and 73.2% in 4Q19.
Capital investments and major maintenance worksincluded in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.1,244 million in the quarter.
(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)
4Q19
4Q21
4Q22
%Var
%Var
2019
2021
2022
%Var
%Var
vs4Q19
vs 4Q21
vs 2019
vs 2021
Passenger Traffic
5,952
5,359
6,469
8.7
20.7
23,168
18,025
23,221
0.2
28.8
Aeronautical Revenues
1,442
1,552
1,956
35.6
26.0
5,753
5,278
7,056
22.6
33.7
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
473
479
604
27.6
26.0
1,820
1,653
2,230
22.5
34.9
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues
1,915
2,031
2,559
33.6
26.0
7,572
6,931
9,285
22.6
34.0
Construction Revenues
348
648
1,106
218.1
70.6
955
1,789
2,649
177.5
48.1
Total Revenues
2,263
2,680
3,666
62.0
36.8
8,527
8,720
11,935
40.0
36.9
Adjusted EBITDA
1,402
1,521
1,939
38.2
27.5
5,563
5,110
7,088
27.4
38.7
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
73.2%
74.9%
75.8%
73.5%
73.7%
76.3%
Income from Operations
1,165
1,275
1,749
50.2
37.1
4,855
4,110
6,064
24.9
47.5
Operating Margin (%)
51.5%
47.6%
47.7%
56.9%
47.1%
50.8%
Consolidated Net Income
761
1,016
1,135
49.1
11.8
3,227
2,864
3,917
21.4
36.8
Net Income of Controlling Interest
758
1,013
1,130
49.1
11.5
3,220
2,857
3,901
21.2
36.5
EPS (Ps.)
1.94
2.62
2.93
51.1
11.5
8.20
7.35
10.10
23.2
37.4
EPADS (US$)
0.82
1.03
1.20
46.5
17.2
3.48
2.87
4.15
19.4
44.4
MDP and Strategic Investments
491
752
1,244
153.4
65.4
1,357
2,117
3,277
141.5
54.8
OMA will hold its 4Q22 earnings conference call on February 17, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern time, 07:00 a.m. Mexico City time.
The number of seats offered increased 19.1% compared to 4Q21 and increased 5.3%, compared to 4Q19.
During the quarter, 10 new routes, started operations, of which 8 were international and 2 domestic.
Airline
Opened
# Routes
Origin
Destination
Type
Domestic Routes
Aeroméxico
2
Monterrey
Guanajuato
Regular
Monterrey
Querétaro
Regular
International Routes
Aeroméxico
2
Monterrey
Los Angeles
Regular
Monterrey
Detroit
Regular
Spirit Airlines
2
Monterrey
Houston
Regular
Monterrey
Austin
Regular
American Airlines
1
Monterrey
New York
Regular
Mazatlán
Winnipeg
Seasonal
Sunwing
3
Mazatlán
Montreal
Seasonal
Mazatlán
Kelowna
Seasonal
2
Total passenger traffic reached 6.5 million passengers, an increase of 20.7% as compared to 4Q21 and an increase of 8.7% versus 4Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.5% was domestic and 12.5% was international.
Domestic passenger traffic increased 20.9%, compared to 4Q21, while international traffic increased 19.7%. Compared to 4Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic increased 7.8% and 15.0%, respectively.
The airports with the largest passenger traffic growth in volume terms as compared to 4Q21, were:
Monterrey (+26.5%), on its Mexico City, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Cancún, Toluca, Tijuana and Guadalajara routes.
Ciudad Juárez (+23.0%), on its Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey routes.
Culiacán (+17.8%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali, Guadalajara, Cancún and Monterrey routes.
Chihuahua (+19.7%), on its Guadalajara, Cancún, Monterrey and Tijuana routes.
Mazatlán (+15.3%), on its Tijuana, Dallas, Mexico City and Phoenix routes.
The airports with the largest passenger traffic recovery in volume terms as compared to 4Q19, were:
Monterrey (+10.6%), on its Cancún, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Dallas, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.
Ciudad Juárez (+36.4%), on its Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey routes.
Mazatlán (+22.2%), on its Tijuana, Mexico City, Phoenix, Dallas and Chihuahua routes.
Chihuahua (+10.0%), on its Guadalajara and Cancún routes.
Culiacán (+4.6%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali and Cancún routes.
4Q19
4Q21
4Q22
%Var
%Var
2019
2021
2022
%Var
%Var
vs4Q19
vs 4Q21
vs 2019
vs 2021
Available Seats
8,050,523
7,118,561
8,478,381
5.3
19.1
31,189,588
24,618,267
30,871,950
(1.0)
25.4
Passenger Traffic:
Domestic
5,251,473
4,685,837
5,663,166
7.8
20.9
20,416,764
15,723,316
20,506,631
0.4
30.4
International
700,029
672,946
805,355
15.0
19.7
2,751,296
2,301,848
2,714,115
(1.4)
17.9
Total Passenger Traffic
5,951,502
5,358,783
6,468,521
8.7
20.7
23,168,060
18,025,164
23,220,746
0.2
28.8
Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter)
5,909,850
5,316,655
6,430,243
8.8
20.9
22,999,049
17,867,259
23,069,727
0.3
29.1
General Aviation
41,652
42,128
38,278
(8.1)
(9.1)
169,011
157,905
151,019
(10.6)
(4.4)
Cargo Units
248,675
361,324
330,856
33.0
(8.4)
976,203
1,230,997
1,344,476
37.7
9.2
Workload Units
6,200,177
5,720,107
6,799,377
9.7
18.9
24,144,263
19,256,161
24,565,222
1.7
27.6
Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings):
Domestic
73,044
65,846
67,146
(8.1)
2.0
294,154
237,735
258,912
(12.0)
8.9
International
11,735
11,381
10,729
(8.6)
(5.7)
45,926
41,622
40,190
(12.5)
(3.4)
Total Flight Operations
84,779
77,227
77,875
(8.1)
0.8
340,080
279,357
299,102
(12.0)
7.1
3
Commercial Operations
The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 93.5% as of December 31, 2022.
Freight Logistics Services
OMA Carga's revenues increased by 20.0%, compared to 4Q21 due to an increase in handling of higher commercial value cargo in handling, storage and custody services related to ground and air import cargo. Total tonnage handled was 8,627 metric tons, 14.0% lower than 4Q21.
Hotel Services
TheNH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 81.5% occupancy rate, compared to 78.3% in 4Q21, with an 21.5% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,850 per night.
Hilton Garden Inn had a 75.1% occupancy rate, compared to 60.1% in 4Q21, with a 10.1% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,224 per night.
Industrial Services
OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.19.4 million, an increase of 10.1% versus 4Q21. The increase is explained by a higher number of leased warehouses as compared to 4Q21. Construction of one warehouse with an area of 10,436 m2 started during the quarter.
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenues
Aeronautical revenues increased 26.0% mainly due to an increase in passenger traffic, compared to 4Q21, as well as the increase in aeronautical tariffs during 1Q22.
(Ps. Thousands)
4Q21
4Q22
% Var
2021
2022
% Var
Domestic Passenger Charges
1,035,733
1,336,913
29.1
3,422,714
4,791,166
40.0
International Passenger Charges
323,764
375,387
15.9
1,169,292
1,375,479
17.6
Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights
192,996
243,379
26.1
685,721
888,898
29.6
Aeronautical Revenues
1,552,492
1,955,680
26.0
5,277,728
7,055,543
33.7
Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)
289.7
302.3
4.4
292.8
303.8
3.8
Non-aeronautical revenues increased 26.0%.
Commercial revenues increased 34.6%. The line items with the largest increases were:
Parking, +46.4%, as a result of an increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher penetration in the Chihuahua, Monterrey and Culiacán airports.
4
Car Rentals, Restaurants and Retail, +58.3%, +27.8% and +22.5%, respectively, as a result of an increase in revenue share and the start of operations of new initiatives implemented.
VIP Lounges, +48.1%, as a result of the transition to a direct operation of the OMA Premium Lounges and an increase in number of users of these lounges.
(Ps. Thousands)
4Q21
4Q22
% Var
2021
2022
% Var
Commercial Activities:
Parking
66,458
97,275
46.4
217,728
340,095
56.2
Advertising
21,222
17,702
(16.6)
70,338
73,579
4.6
Retail
28,371
34,744
22.5
86,128
124,726
44.8
Duty Free
3,067
3,521
14.8
10,318
15,183
47.2
Restaurants
38,331
48,968
27.8
120,148
176,844
47.2
Car Rentals
39,915
63,193
58.3
142,651
205,019
43.7
Passenger Services
1,065
2,137
100.7
3,561
5,232
46.9
Time Shares & Hotel Promotion
3,776
4,422
17.1
13,557
16,960
25.1
Communications and Networks
4,531
4,649
2.6
18,137
16,350
(9.9)
VIP Lounges
15,512
22,966
48.1
49,381
80,933
63.9
Financial Services
2,252
3,128
38.9
8,355
13,013
55.8
Other Services
10,046
12,913
28.5
39,275
43,970
12.0
Total Revenues from Commercial Activities
234,547
315,619
34.6
779,577
1,111,903
42.6
Diversification revenues increased 24.1%, mainly due to higher revenues from Hotel Services and OMA Carga.
(Ps. Thousands)
4Q21
4Q22
% Var
2021
2022
% Var
Diversification Activities:
Hotel Services
72,646
92,132
26.8
221,728
325,495
46.8
OMA Carga (Freight Logistics Service)
63,036
75,621
20.0
257,210
329,793
28.2
Real Estate Services
5,996
6,980
16.4
19,721
26,364
33.7
Industrial Services
17,585
19,369
10.1
63,737
73,760
15.7
Other Services
1,437
5,302
269.0
6,889
10,858
57.6
Total Revenues from Diversification Activities
160,700
199,405
24.1
569,285
766,270
34.6
Complementary Activities:
Checked Baggage Screening
43,942
54,066
23.0
150,238
198,336
32.0
Other Leases
28,809
25,199
(12.5)
122,639
118,851
(3.1)
Access Rights
8,041
7,044
(12.4)
21,316
24,892
16.8
Other Services
2,803
2,197
(21.6)
10,324
9,551
(7.5)
Total Revenues from Complementary Activities
83,595
88,506
5.9
304,517
351,629
15.5
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
478,842
603,530
26.0
1,653,379
2,229,802
34.9
Non-Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.)
89.4
93.3
4.4
91.7
96.0
4.7
Construction revenues represent the value of improvements to concessioned assets. They are equal to construction costs and generate neither a gain nor a loss. Construction revenues and costs are determined based on the advance in the execution of projects in accordance with the airports' Master Development Programs (MDP), and variations depend on the rate of project execution.
5
