Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results

OMA Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results Mexico City, Mexico, February 16, 2023- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22). Full year 2022 Summary Passenger traffic reached 23.2 million during 2022, surpassing by 0.2% prepandemic levels of 2019; and increased 28.8%, compared to 2021.

During the year, OMA distributed dividends for Ps.6,616 million; the leverage level measured by Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA was of 1.0x as of December 31, 2022. 4Q22 Summary Passenger traffic increased 20.7% during 4Q22, as compared to 4Q21, reaching 6.5 million passengers, and increased 8.7% as compared to 4Q19. The airports with the highest traffic growth compared to 4Q21 were Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Chihuahua and Mazatlán.

Capital investments and major maintenance works included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.1,244 million in the quarter.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 4Q19 4Q21 4Q22 %Var %Var 2019 2021 2022 %Var %Var vs4Q19 vs 4Q21 vs 2019 vs 2021 Passenger Traffic 5,952 5,359 6,469 8.7 20.7 23,168 18,025 23,221 0.2 28.8 Aeronautical Revenues 1,442 1,552 1,956 35.6 26.0 5,753 5,278 7,056 22.6 33.7 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 473 479 604 27.6 26.0 1,820 1,653 2,230 22.5 34.9 Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,915 2,031 2,559 33.6 26.0 7,572 6,931 9,285 22.6 34.0 Construction Revenues 348 648 1,106 218.1 70.6 955 1,789 2,649 177.5 48.1 Total Revenues 2,263 2,680 3,666 62.0 36.8 8,527 8,720 11,935 40.0 36.9 Adjusted EBITDA 1,402 1,521 1,939 38.2 27.5 5,563 5,110 7,088 27.4 38.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 73.2% 74.9% 75.8% 73.5% 73.7% 76.3% Income from Operations 1,165 1,275 1,749 50.2 37.1 4,855 4,110 6,064 24.9 47.5 Operating Margin (%) 51.5% 47.6% 47.7% 56.9% 47.1% 50.8% Consolidated Net Income 761 1,016 1,135 49.1 11.8 3,227 2,864 3,917 21.4 36.8 Net Income of Controlling Interest 758 1,013 1,130 49.1 11.5 3,220 2,857 3,901 21.2 36.5 EPS (Ps.) 1.94 2.62 2.93 51.1 11.5 8.20 7.35 10.10 23.2 37.4 EPADS (US$) 0.82 1.03 1.20 46.5 17.2 3.48 2.87 4.15 19.4 44.4 MDP and Strategic Investments 491 752 1,244 153.4 65.4 1,357 2,117 3,277 141.5 54.8 OMA will hold its 4Q22 earnings conference call on February 17, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern time, 07:00 a.m. Mexico City time. Call +1-877-407-9208toll-free from the U.S. or +1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13735525. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/en/calendario-de-eventos. 4Q22 Operating Results Operations, Passengers, and Cargo The number of seats offered increased 19.1% compared to 4Q21 and increased 5.3%, compared to 4Q19. During the quarter, 10 new routes, started operations, of which 8 were international and 2 domestic. Airline Opened # Routes Origin Destination Type Domestic Routes Aeroméxico 2 Monterrey Guanajuato Regular Monterrey Querétaro Regular International Routes Aeroméxico 2 Monterrey Los Angeles Regular Monterrey Detroit Regular Spirit Airlines 2 Monterrey Houston Regular Monterrey Austin Regular American Airlines 1 Monterrey New York Regular Mazatlán Winnipeg Seasonal Sunwing 3 Mazatlán Montreal Seasonal Mazatlán Kelowna Seasonal 2

Total passenger traffic reached 6.5 million passengers, an increase of 20.7% as compared to 4Q21 and an increase of 8.7% versus 4Q19. During the quarter, of total traffic, 87.5% was domestic and 12.5% was international. Domestic passenger traffic increased 20.9%, compared to 4Q21, while international traffic increased 19.7%. Compared to 4Q19, domestic passenger traffic and international passenger traffic increased 7.8% and 15.0%, respectively. The airports with the largest passenger traffic growth in volume terms as compared to 4Q21, were: Monterrey (+26.5%), on its Mexico City, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Cancún, Toluca, Tijuana and Guadalajara routes.

on its Mexico City, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Cancún, Toluca, Tijuana and Guadalajara routes. Ciudad Juárez (+23.0%), on its Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey routes.

on its Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey routes. Culiacán (+17.8%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali, Guadalajara, Cancún and Monterrey routes.

on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali, Guadalajara, Cancún and Monterrey routes. Chihuahua (+19.7%), on its Guadalajara, Cancún, Monterrey and Tijuana routes.

on its Guadalajara, Cancún, Monterrey and Tijuana routes. Mazatlán (+15.3%), on its Tijuana, Dallas, Mexico City and Phoenix routes. The airports with the largest passenger traffic recovery in volume terms as compared to 4Q19, were: Monterrey (+10.6%), on its Cancún, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Dallas, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes.

on its Cancún, Felipe Angeles (AIFA), Dallas, Guadalajara and Tijuana routes. Ciudad Juárez (+36.4%), on its Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey routes.

on its Mexico City, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey routes. Mazatlán (+22.2%), on its Tijuana, Mexico City, Phoenix, Dallas and Chihuahua routes.

on its Tijuana, Mexico City, Phoenix, Dallas and Chihuahua routes. Chihuahua (+10.0%), on its Guadalajara and Cancún routes.

on its Guadalajara and Cancún routes. Culiacán (+4.6%), on its Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Mexicali and Cancún routes. 4Q19 4Q21 4Q22 %Var %Var 2019 2021 2022 %Var %Var vs4Q19 vs 4Q21 vs 2019 vs 2021 Available Seats 8,050,523 7,118,561 8,478,381 5.3 19.1 31,189,588 24,618,267 30,871,950 (1.0) 25.4 Passenger Traffic: Domestic 5,251,473 4,685,837 5,663,166 7.8 20.9 20,416,764 15,723,316 20,506,631 0.4 30.4 International 700,029 672,946 805,355 15.0 19.7 2,751,296 2,301,848 2,714,115 (1.4) 17.9 Total Passenger Traffic 5,951,502 5,358,783 6,468,521 8.7 20.7 23,168,060 18,025,164 23,220,746 0.2 28.8 Commercial Aviation (Regular and Charter) 5,909,850 5,316,655 6,430,243 8.8 20.9 22,999,049 17,867,259 23,069,727 0.3 29.1 General Aviation 41,652 42,128 38,278 (8.1) (9.1) 169,011 157,905 151,019 (10.6) (4.4) Cargo Units 248,675 361,324 330,856 33.0 (8.4) 976,203 1,230,997 1,344,476 37.7 9.2 Workload Units 6,200,177 5,720,107 6,799,377 9.7 18.9 24,144,263 19,256,161 24,565,222 1.7 27.6 Flight Operations (Takeoffs and Landings): Domestic 73,044 65,846 67,146 (8.1) 2.0 294,154 237,735 258,912 (12.0) 8.9 International 11,735 11,381 10,729 (8.6) (5.7) 45,926 41,622 40,190 (12.5) (3.4) Total Flight Operations 84,779 77,227 77,875 (8.1) 0.8 340,080 279,357 299,102 (12.0) 7.1 3

Commercial Operations The commercial space occupancy rate in the passenger terminals was 93.5% as of December 31, 2022. Freight Logistics Services OMA Carga's revenues increased by 20.0%, compared to 4Q21 due to an increase in handling of higher commercial value cargo in handling, storage and custody services related to ground and air import cargo. Total tonnage handled was 8,627 metric tons, 14.0% lower than 4Q21. Hotel Services The NH Collection Terminal 2 Hotel had a 81.5% occupancy rate, compared to 78.3% in 4Q21, with an 21.5% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,850 per night.

had a 81.5% occupancy rate, compared to 78.3% in 4Q21, with an 21.5% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,850 per night. Hilton Garden Inn had a 75.1% occupancy rate, compared to 60.1% in 4Q21, with a 10.1% increase in the average room rate to Ps.2,224 per night. Industrial Services OMA VYNMSA Aero Industrial Park: Revenues reached Ps.19.4 million, an increase of 10.1% versus 4Q21. The increase is explained by a higher number of leased warehouses as compared to 4Q21. Construction of one warehouse with an area of 10,436 m 2 started during the quarter. Consolidated Financial Results Revenues Aeronautical revenues increased 26.0% mainly due to an increase in passenger traffic, compared to 4Q21, as well as the increase in aeronautical tariffs during 1Q22. (Ps. Thousands) 4Q21 4Q22 % Var 2021 2022 % Var Domestic Passenger Charges 1,035,733 1,336,913 29.1 3,422,714 4,791,166 40.0 International Passenger Charges 323,764 375,387 15.9 1,169,292 1,375,479 17.6 Other Aeronautical Services, Regulated Leases and Access Rights 192,996 243,379 26.1 685,721 888,898 29.6 Aeronautical Revenues 1,552,492 1,955,680 26.0 5,277,728 7,055,543 33.7 Aeronautical Revenues/Passenger (Ps.) 289.7 302.3 4.4 292.8 303.8 3.8 Non-aeronautical revenues increased 26.0%. Commercial revenues increased 34.6%. The line items with the largest increases were: Parking, +46.4%, as a result of an increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher penetration in the Chihuahua, Monterrey and Culiacán airports. 4