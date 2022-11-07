Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Calls Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

For the month of November 2022

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CENTRAL NORTH AIRPORT GROUP) (Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)

México (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Torre Latitud, L501, Piso 5 Av. Lázaro Cárdenas 2225 Col. Valle Oriente, San Pedro Garza García Nuevo León, México (Address of principal executive offices)

OMA Calls Shareholders' Meeting

Mexico City, Mexico, November 7, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), has published a call for a General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 30, 2022.

Additional information with regards to several agenda items is being provided to shareholders by clicking here.

The translation of the full text of the meeting call follows:

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL

The Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company"), in compliance with articles 28, section IV of the Mexican Securities Law ("Ley del Mercado de Valores"), and in accordance with Articles 181, 183, 186, and 187 of the Mexican General Law of Corporations ("Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles") and articles Thirty Four, Thirty Five and Thirty Six of the Bylaws of the Company, hereby CALLS its shareholders to attend the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held at 10:00am on the 30th day of November, 2022, in Salón Bosques of the JW Marriot Hotel Mexico City, located at Andrés Bello number 29, Polanco IV Sección, C.P. 11550, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo in Mexico City, Mexico where the following matters will be attended:

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AGENDA

I. Report on the share purchase agreement entered into among certain shareholders of the Company dated July 31, 2022 and the consequences and necessary actions pursuant to such agreement.

II. Report on the resignation presented by certain members of the Board of Directors of the Company, and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.