Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA Calls Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
11/07/2022 | 10:44am EST
OMA Calls Shareholders' Meeting
Mexico City, Mexico, November 7, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), has published a call for a General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 30, 2022.
Additional information with regards to several agenda items is being provided to shareholders by clicking here.
The translation of the full text of the meeting call follows:
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL
The Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company"), in compliance with articles 28, section IV of the Mexican Securities Law ("Ley del Mercado de Valores"), and in accordance with Articles 181, 183, 186, and 187 of the Mexican General Law of Corporations ("Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles") and articles Thirty Four, Thirty Five and Thirty Six of the Bylaws of the Company, hereby CALLS its shareholders to attend the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held at 10:00am on the 30th day of November, 2022, in Salón Bosques of the JW Marriot Hotel Mexico City, located at Andrés Bello number 29, Polanco IV Sección, C.P. 11550, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo in Mexico City, Mexico where the following matters will be attended:
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
AGENDA
I.
Report on the share purchase agreement entered into among certain shareholders of the Company dated July 31, 2022 and the consequences and necessary actions pursuant to such agreement.
II.
Report on the resignation presented by certain members of the Board of Directors of the Company, and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
III.
Report on the appointment of the three proprietary members of the Board of Directors designated by holders of the Series "BB" shares and adoption of resolutions thereof.
IV.
Appointment of the persons who will integrate the Board of Directors of the Company to be designated by the holders of the Series "B" shares and adoption of resolutions thereof.
V.
Appointment of the Chairman of the Board and ratification of the Secretary non-member of the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with Article Sixteenth of the Bylaws of the Company and adoption of resolutions thereof.
VI.
Proposal, discussion, and if applicable, approval of the appointment of Special Delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted by the meeting.
In order to be entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders shall obtain an entry pass issued and delivered by the Secretary of the Company at the address set forth below, starting the fourth business day prior to the meeting date, in accordance with the following terms:
a.
Shareholders must be registered in the Share Registry of the Company or validate the ownership of their shares or certificates pursuant to Articles 290 and 293 of the Mexican Securities Law. The Share Registry will be closed to new entries three days prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting and on the day of such Meeting.
b.
Shareholders shall deposit their share certificates as provided in paragraph (a) above, at the offices of the Company set forth below, or at S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., or at any national or foreign banking institution, and shall present to the Company the deposit receipt issued by the respective institution for such purposes.
c.
Shareholders may attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person or through authorized representatives, using a proxy form in accordance with Article 49, section III of the Mexican Securities Law, or any other method of representation authorized by law; therefore, the shareholders shall, as appropriate, in addition to the deposit receipt mentioned in paragraph (b) above, include the proxy form referred to herein. Such proxy form is available at the address set forth below.
d.
Brokerage firms and other financial institutions shall, for purposes of obtaining an entry pass, present a list that contains the name, address, and nationality of each shareholder and the number of shares represented, duly signed by the officer responsible for the preparation of the list.
The share certificates duly deposited with the Secretary of the Board of Directors by the shareholders or their representatives for attendance purposes will be returned after the adjournment of the Meeting in exchange for the deposit receipts issued to the shareholders or their representatives.
Please note that the proxy form, entry passes, and supporting documentation related to the matters listed in the Agenda shall be available to the shareholders at Sala de Juntas of the 5th floor located at Av. Patriotismo 201, Colonia San Pedro de los Pinos, Código Postal 03800,Mexico City, as of November 24, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM during working days.
The Company will implement adequate measures in order to guard all prevention protocols as a result of the current health contingency. The venue where the event will take place, will be spacious so that attendees maintain safe distance.
The Company will inform on a timely manner, in the event any legal provision is issued which requires us to modify the content of the present call.
Mexico City, on the 7th day of November 2022
/s/ Diego Quintana Kawage
Chairman of the Board of Directors
About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,100 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:
