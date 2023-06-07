Advanced search
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
189.46 MXN   +4.48%
11:07aGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared
PU
05/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to $93 From $76, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/05Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Terminal Passenger Traffic for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2023
CI
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared

06/07/2023 | 11:07am EDT
OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared

Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), announces details for the payment of the first of two installments of the dividend approved by its shareholders.

Based on the resolutions adopted by its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on April 21, 2023, shareholders approved, among other matters, declaration and payment of a cash dividend of Ps.2,300 million, to be paid in two installments: the first installment of Ps.1,800 million, or Ps.4.614064804 per share to be paid no later than June 30, 2023, and a second installment of Ps.500 million, or Ps. 1.281684668 per share to be paid no later than September 30, 2023.

First installment will be paid on June 22, 2023 against delivery of coupon number 8 at the offices of the share depositary, S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. (INDEVAL), Reforma No. 255, 3er. piso, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Delegación Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Mexico City, Mexico.

Payment will be made to shareholders registered in OMA's share registry, or to others who evidence their ownership of shares or certificates in accordance with Mexico's Securities Market Law.

The record date for payment will be June 21, 2023 for owners of shares as well as holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations:

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4300

+52 (81) 8625 4308

rperezpliego@oma.aero

ecamacho@oma.aero

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,100 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

2

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 15:06:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
