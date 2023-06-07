Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared

OMA announces payment date for the first installment of the dividend declared

Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2023-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), announces details for the payment of the first of two installments of the dividend approved by its shareholders.

Based on the resolutions adopted by its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on April 21, 2023, shareholders approved, among other matters, declaration and payment of a cash dividend of Ps.2,300 million, to be paid in two installments: the first installment of Ps.1,800 million, or Ps.4.614064804 per share to be paid no later than June 30, 2023, and a second installment of Ps.500 million, or Ps. 1.281684668 per share to be paid no later than September 30, 2023.

First installment will be paid on June 22, 2023 against delivery of coupon number 8 at the offices of the share depositary, S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. (INDEVAL), Reforma No. 255, 3er. piso, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Delegación Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Mexico City, Mexico.

Payment will be made to shareholders registered in OMA's share registry, or to others who evidence their ownership of shares or certificates in accordance with Mexico's Securities Market Law.

The record date for payment will be June 21, 2023 for owners of shares as well as holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).