Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 1.50 million passenger traffic in September 2021 (Form 6-K)

OMA reports 1.50 million passenger

traffic in September 2021

Mexico City, Mexico, October 5, 2021-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 69.8% in September 2021, as compared to September 2020. Domestic traffic increased 58.9%, and international traffic increased 214.9%. It is important to mention that the base of comparison of September 2020 was still affected by the restriction of activities in Mexico.

Terminal passenger traffic decreased 16.2% in September 2021, as compared to September 2019. Domestic traffic decreased 18.9%, and international traffic increased 7.3%.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

• Webpage http://ir.oma.aero

• Twitter http://twitter.com/OMAeropuertos

• Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OMAeropuertos

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.

By: /s/ Ruffo Pérez Pliego Ruffo Pérez Pliego Chief Financial Officer

Dated October 5, 2021