Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in November 2022 - Form 6-K

OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in November 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, December 6, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.2% in November 2022, as compared to November 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.8%, and international traffic increased 22.9%.

The following route started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

