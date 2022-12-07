Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMA B   MX01OM000018

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(OMA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
171.56 MXN   +3.23%
06:12aGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in November 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA holds General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
12/01Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte B De C : OMA holds General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in November 2022 - Form 6-K

12/07/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMA reports 2.1 million passenger

traffic in November 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, December 6, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.2% in November 2022, as compared to November 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.8%, and international traffic increased 22.9%.

The following route started operations during the month:

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 11:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
06:12aGrupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in Novemb..
PU
12/01Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA holds General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
12/01Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA holds General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - ..
PU
11/30Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : Shareholders Annual meeting actions
PU
11/07Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA Calls Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
11/07Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Traffic Results for the Mo..
CI
11/07Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in Octobe..
PU
10/31Transcript : Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2022 Ea..
CI
10/31Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte : OMA Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operating and Fina..
PU
10/31Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Traffic Results Operating ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 456 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2022 3 728 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2022 6 569 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 9,61%
Capitalization 66 251 M 3 344 M 3 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 107
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 171,56 MXN
Average target price 179,35 MXN
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dueñas Espriu Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego del Castillo CFO & Director-Administration & Finance
Diego Quintana Kawage Chairman
Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Independent Director
Martín Máximo Werner Wainfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.76%3 344
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND21.72%30 271
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.27.53%5 205
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.29.79%4 251
FRAPORT AG-29.69%4 044
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED14.47%3 245