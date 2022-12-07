Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte B de C : OMA reports 2.1 million passenger traffic in November 2022 - Form 6-K

|
OMA reports 2.1 million passenger
traffic in November 2022
Mexico City, Mexico, December 6, 2022-Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 20.2% in November 2022, as compared to November 2021. Domestic traffic increased 19.8%, and international traffic increased 22.9%.
The following route started operations during the month:
Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.
2
Disclaimer
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 11:11:04 UTC.